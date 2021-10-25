Building Better Kids aims to feed high school students in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Luken T. Boyle took his life after being cyber-bullied, just the 14-year-old was getting ready to attend Central Catholic High School. “Our Luken was ready to come in to Central Catholic, and we were ready to welcome him with open arms,” Mona McGhee, Counselor and Director of Student Success said. “There was a very sad situation that had to do with cyberbullying. We all know that words have power and these words were very powerful in the wrong way, so as a result, he chose a pathway that we would never want a child to choose, which is to take his life.”

