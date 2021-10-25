Commissioners review redistricting proposals

Three redistricting options before the Skagit County Board of Commissioners. Screenshot

The Skagit County Board of Commissioners was presented with options Monday for setting the boundaries of the county’s voting districts.

County consultant FLO Analytics produced three draft maps that could influence how the boundaries are eventually set.

Local governments are required to evaluate the boundaries of their electoral districts every 10 years to account for changes in population. The process follows completion of the U.S. census.

The county’s population increased from 116,901 in 2010 to 129,523 in 2020, with growth fairly equally distributed among the three commissioner districts.

The first draft map maintained the existing boundaries where District 1 includes Anacortes, La Conner and the west portion of the county; District 2 includes most of Mount Vernon and the southwest corner of the county; and District 3 includes most of Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and other east county communities.

The difference in population between the largest and smallest districts after a decade of growth is 3.3%, well within the legal requirement of 10%, said FLO Analytics senior analyst Kent Martin.

“You happen to be in a unique position where … you’re already under that 10%,” he said. “In fact you’re even under 5%.”

Most counties see more uneven growth, and have to change boundaries to balance population shifts, he said.

The second draft focuses on evenly distributing agricultural land across the three districts, something commissioners Ron Wesen and Peter Browning had asked about during the process.

In that draft, southwest Skagit County west of Conway would move from District 2 to District 1. In exchange, District 2 would extend west over the Skagit River to include all of Mount Vernon.

The population range between the three districts is only 0.4% in this draft, said McKay Larrabee, senior GIS analyst with FLO Analytics.

The third map ensures every city and their urban growth areas are fully contained in one district, and gets population variance down to 0.1%.

District 2 again moves west to encompass all of Mount Vernon, and District 3 expands to cover all of Burlington.

Commissioners Wesen and Janicki leaned toward keeping the existing boundaries because there is nothing mandating a change.

“The resulting confusion of slightly changing district boundaries is a deterrent to me,” Janicki said.

The commissioners will meet with FLO Analytics for one more public meeting Nov. 22, where the firm will present a final proposal. A redistricting plan needs to be approved by the end of the year.

The Nov. 22 meeting will be online only, accessible at bit.ly/SkagitBoCCMtg.

This process is separate from redistricting for state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, which is happening at the state level.