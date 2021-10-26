CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA preps for potential flooding, deploys extra efforts ahead of storm

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YiIoO_0ccV8akj00

The Metropolitan Transportation Association has extra crews out as the nor'easter heads towards New York City.

The MTA says that at no point did it expect the rain Monday night and Tuesday to be the same force as when the remnants of Ida overwhelmed the area.

It says the main issue will be flash flooding.

The MTA says it has been working with the Department of Environmental Protection to make sure the drains are cleared out.

It says the reason why the subways flooded so badly during Ida was that the sewage system was so overwhelmed. It acknowledged that updating the system needs to be a long-term project going forward.

For now, it says it doesn't expect it to be an issue for the incoming storm. The MTA tells News 12 it has deployed teams in large numbers across the city to try to manage any possible flash flooding.

The MTA has 900 pumps across the subway stations and extra efforts on 50 different subway stations where it has seen flooding happen time and time again.

Two of those stations, News 12 is told they are the 149th Street Grand Concourse in the Bronx and Utica Avenue over in Brooklyn.

The MTA says it plans to make sure everybody gets home safely and can get around safely Tuesday.

Officials tells News 12 that in the event that there are severe delays on the subway, it wants New Yorkers to know that they should be able to rely on the buses as another option to get around.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Firefighters lash out on eve of NYC's vaccine deadline

Six New York City firefighters upset with an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers were relieved of duty Friday and face suspension after driving a fire truck to a state senator’s office and threatening his staff over the requirement, which the state lawmaker had nothing to do with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#On The Buses#Extreme Weather#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy