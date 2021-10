The native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain (SOL) has reached a new all-time high, superseding XRP at #6 in market capitalization. SOL achieved a new all-time high earlier today, reaching $218.25, according to CoinGecko. SOL had been increasing steadily since September 21, but the upward move came to a temporary halt on October 3, after SOL was rejected at the $170 resistance area. However, SOL managed to break out on October 19 and has been increasing at an accelerated rate since. Having reached the new all-time high, the next resistance could be found at $277.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO