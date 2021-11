On September 16, 2021, I published: iPhone 13 ProRes — 6 questions for Apple. Those questions were about whether the framerates are CFR (constant framerate) or VFR (variable framerate) and which ones are available. The majority of those questions have now been answered, although not by Apple. Instead, both FiLMiC Pro and photographer/cinematographer Carolina Bonnelly of BonnellyFilms.com have answered on Apple’s behalf. In fact, Carolina even sent me screenshots to prove and illustrate the results. Carolina’s tests were both recorded with FiLMiC Pro in her new iPhone 13 Pro camera/recorder which also happens to be a smartphone too, one at ProRes 422 and the others using ProRes 422 (HQ).

