Alternative rock outfit Elle PF unleashes their reflective new video for “Ultimatum”. Showcasing a deep passion for motorcycles, the visuals are a great representation of who lead singer Ranelle Labiche is at the core. There is something so liberating about getting on a bike and just going. Viewers are swept up by the freeing feeling the piece evokes. Whizzing through the Hollywood streets and canyon roads, as she rides, it is her way of letting go of her difficult past. Her moody vocals gliding atop an alt-electro production, pair seamlessly with the visuals intense, grungy vibes. Ultimatum is directed, filmed and edited by the emerging Los Angeles indie talent Jimmy Whispers.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO