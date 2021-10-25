Thumbs, Maxims, and regret

Have you ever had someone important to you, leave? Your grown child says, “Mom, I am taking the job across the country,” or you are married to a soldier and he says, “I am sorry. I just got my orders and I will be overseas for a year.” How do you feel? Painful right. Peter, James, John and the other apostles had given up everything to follow Jesus. They had seen incredible miracles and been challenged by heart-changing truth, but then Jesus tells them he will be leaving and he will give them another helper, and that it is good that he is going away (John 14:16; 16:7). No way! But we know that Jesus always has our best interests at heart. Therefore, we must ask, how does this helper, the Holy Spirit, actually help the believer?

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO