High School

Area Teams’ Playoff Matchups For 2021 Fall H.S. Playoffs

Caledonian Record-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea Teams’ Playoff Matchups For 2021 Fall H.S. Playoffs. The...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Bakersfield Californian

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEEDINGS ANNOUNCED: Area teams learn their fate

The computer rankings have spoken and area high school football teams must now accept their collective fates. In a year when the difference between a few percentage points could decide being a high seed with home-field advantage in one division and a low seed with a difficult road schedule, the dust of 11 challenging weeks has finally settled.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Football playoff pairings reveal interesting matchups, challenges for St. John Bosco, Long Beach Poly and other local teams

LONG BEACH – It’s the matchup St. John Bosco football was expecting but it’s new territory for Los Alamitos. No. 2 St. John Bosco (9-1) will host No. 7 Los Alamitos (9-1) to kick off the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12. The CIF Southern Section high school football playoffs brackets for Division 1 through Division 14 were released Sunday.
LONG BEACH, CA
WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10 of the season. Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs. 9. Harrisonburg (4-4 Overall, 1-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Broadway (5-3 Overall, 2-1 Valley District) 6. Turner Ashby (5-3 Overall, 2-1 Valley District) 7....
HARRISONBURG, VA
Columbus Telegram

Area Football: Six teams from D-1, D-2 earn playoff spots

The high school season is one week away from the playoffs in classes A-C-2 while D-1, D-2 and Six-Man wrapped up the regular season last week and start postseason play on Friday. Area teams Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County and Howells Dodge in D-1, and Humphrey Saint Francis and...
OSCEOLA, NE
augustachronicle.com

See the second round playoff schedule for Augusta-area softball teams

Three Augusta-area softball teams advanced to the second round of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs. All did so with a sweep and all three will be playing at home this week with a chance to secure a spot in the state tournament in Columbus. Here are the second-round...
AUGUSTA, GA
Concord Monitor

Area field hockey teams begin playoffs, preview and bracket breakdown

Buckle up field hockey fans, it’s playoff time. The 2021 postseason tournament bracket was officially released Monday morning by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association and there are several area teams that now start a new season later this week. Before we dive into the playoff bracket, a quick tip...
Morning Journal

Several area football teams near playoff cutoff entering Week 10

Several area teams enter the final week of the regular season fighting for their playoff lives. Most notably, Firelands, Lorain, Midview and Wellington enter Week 10 with the most at stake, sitting near the cutoff for the 2021 playoffs. The Dukes, prior to their Week 9 loss to Brookside as the 15th team in Region 21, and in the latest projections from JoeEitel.com sit right on the 16th seed line, which is the cutoff after the playoff expansion put into place this year.
WELLINGTON, OH
Forsyth County News

Volleyball: Preview of first-round state playoff matchups

Records: Lambert is 26-7; Collins Hill is 8-23. What to know: Lambert drew a tough quadrant of the Class 7A playoff bracket, and if the Longhorns get past the first two rounds, they could potentially face top-ranked Walton in the Elite Eight. First up is a Collins Hill team that enters the playoffs with just two wins in the past 17 matches. Meanwhile, Lambert won both of its matches in the region tournament, beating North Forsyth and Forsyth Central — both playoff teams — to capture the championship. Virginia Tech commit Ella Beyer leads the team with 322 kills, while Molly Kate Patten has converted nearly half of her attempts [495] into kills [247] and is hitting .390 with 88 blocks. Taylor Nelson, a Palm Beach Atlantic commit, is averaging 3.2 kills per set and Jordan White leads the team with 98 blocks, adding 192 kills.
New Jersey 101.5

Camden, NJ, banned from H.S. playoffs after on-field violence

Camden High School has been banned from the football playoffs following an on-field fight involving several players. We understand our students, like many students in the region and country, are relearning to negotiate personal spaces with their peers. - Camden Schools Superintendent Katrina McCombs. The ruling was handed down by...
CAMDEN, NJ
Morganton News Herald

H.S. POSTSEASON PREVIEW: Patton, Draughn open volleyball playoffs on road

CHAPEL HILL — The Patton and Draughn volleyball teams both earned No. 18 seeds in the NCHSAA playoffs, which start with first-round action on Saturday. The Lady Panthers (16-5) earned the berth in 2A West and will visit a familiar foe — Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference opponent and No. 15 seed Hendersonville (13-8) at 3 p.m. It will be the teams’ third meeting in a 10-day span, with both of the past two going in favor of the Lady Bearcats. HHS claimed the regular season finale on Thursday then the MF7 Tournament semifinal match on Tuesday, both by 3-1 margins in Morganton. PHS beat Hendersonville 3-1 on the road on Sept. 21 in the first of the four 2021 matches. The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to Tuesday’s second round to face either No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (22-5) on the road or No. 31 Forbush (6-13) at home.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Dayton Daily News

ANALYSIS: Area high school football teams vie for playoff berths, positioning

High school football playoff positioning will be closely watched across the area on the final Friday night of the regular season. For many years, the playoffs were limited to the top eight teams in each region. Last year because of COVID-shortened seasons, the OHSAA opened the playoffs to all teams and most took advantage.
Star-Banner

Five things to know about Ocala area football teams approaching playoffs

Three weeks remain in football’s regular season, meaning district champions will be crowned and playoff berths will be secured very soon. So, with less than a month to go before the postseason begins, here are five things to know about some of the locals. District 6-5A’s biggest game is Friday.
OCALA, FL
accesswdun.com

Volleyball playoffs: Six area teams move into quarterfinals

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cherokee Bluff advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs with a sweep of Southeast Bulloch on Saturday. The Lady Bears dominated the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-5, 25-13, and 25-2 at home. Maddy Levine led Cherokee Bluff with 20 assists and 5 aces. Emma Staples had...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
kvrr.com

H.S. FB Roundup: 11AA Playoffs

FARGO, N.D — Friday night saw three local teams advance from the quarterfinals to the semifinals of the North Dakota 11AA high school playoffs. Top seed Sheyenne took the home victory over Minot, 28-6. The Mustangs will match-up with Shanley in the next round who got past Mandan, 35-20. West...
FARGO, ND

