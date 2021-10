Methane is a hydrocarbon used to heat homes, power stoves and more – a fossil fuel. When burnt it produces carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, but methane itself is also a greenhouse gas, and a much more potent one.Experts say getting methane emissions under control is of huge importance in the bid to curb global heating, the subject of tense negotiations at the Cop26 climate summit being held in Glasgow.It is the main component of natural gas, and is also created in the guts of livestock. Currently levels of the gas in the atmosphere are at their highest since records...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO