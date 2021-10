Two-time MLB All-Star Yasmani Grandal knows the dangers that come with being behind the plate as one the best catchers in baseball. The Chicago White Sox star has done everything he can to protect himself from batted balls and the like and that included switching gears — literally. Grandal donned the Force3 Defenders Mask to protect his head from the impact of the baseball if and when it does come in contact with his head. He also invested in the sports gear company, Force3, after feeling the difference the mask made in his game.

