CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Two dead, four injured in shooting at mall in Boise

By Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wY3Us_0ccUvFuv00
flashing and siren of the police car with vintage effect iStock/ChiccoDodiFC

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and four others, including a Boise police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.

The suspect is in custody and is in critical condition, Boise police said Monday night.

The officer has been treated and released.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic enough this event was for the community at large," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on N. Milwaukee Street around 1:50 p.m. local time, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the scene they found someone matching the description of the suspect and there was an "exchange of gunfire" that took place, Lee said. One officer was injured and the suspect was taken into custody, according to Lee.

Both the FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation. Authorities closed the roads leading to the mall following the shooting.

Officers were working to clear each business in the mall, police said, adding that there's no indication there are additional threats or additional shooters.

The investigation is ongoing and Lee said the police would release more information about the incident as it becomes available.

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean offered her condolences to the victims and her thanks to those in the mall who came to the aid of people inside the shopping complex.

"I want to thank the shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly to take care of folks who were there," she said. "You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care, and what you are willing to do to support and care for strangers."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

1 injured in Xenia crash

XENIA — One person has been transported to an area hospital after a single-car crash in Xenia. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, the crash happened in the area of Ledbetter Road and US 42 just before 9 p.m. Crews on scene told News Center 7 that a four-door sedan...
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Witness: Kenosha shooting victim was acting 'belligerently'

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The first man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was acting “belligerently” that night but did not appear to pose a serious threat to anyone, a witness testified Friday at Rittenhouse's murder trial. Jason Lackowski, a former Marine who said...
KENOSHA, WI
WHIO Dayton

Dog rescued from Virginia house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A dog is expected to recover after Virginia firefighters rescued it from under a bed during a house fire Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Officials with the Henrico Fire Department said the house caught fire at 1:52 p.m. EDT, WRIC reported. Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from the two stories of the home, the television station reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Inmate accused of bringing marijuana into Georgia prison

MOULTRIE, Ga. — An inmate at a South Georgia prison is accused of trying to smuggle marijuana into the facility after an off-campus work detail, authorities said. Lucas Lorenzo Waddell, 39, was charged Monday with crossing a state-county guard line with drugs, weapons, intoxicants without permission and possession of contraband by an inmate, according to The Moultrie Observer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Crews extinguish fire in Greene Co.; Cause under investigation

GREENE COUNTY — Crews extinguished a chimney fire in Greene County late Thursday. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, firefighters were called to respond to the 3400 block of Ferry Road just after 11:30 p.m. >>Crews respond to house fire in Bethel Twp. Crews on the scene tell us there...
WHIO Dayton

Huber Heights police asking for help identifying theft suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Police say while a woman was at work, an unknown person shattered her car window and stole the woman’s wallet. The suspect then went across the street and used the...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Bethel Twp.

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Bethel Township that started Thursday night. Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Lambers Drive just before around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. >>Emergency crews respond to reported chimney fire in Greene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Boise Towne Square#The Mall#Boise Police#Atf#Abc Audio
WHIO Dayton

Trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery opening in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors were sworn in Friday for the trial of three white men charged with murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose killing was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage that deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin woman finds half-sister through DNA kit

MARINETTE, Wis. — Thanks to a DNA kit, a Wisconsin woman has connected with a half-sister she never knew existed. Jill Boulanger Heidtman, of Marinette, did not even know she had a half-sister until she used a DNA kit from 23andMe, a genomics and biotechnology company, WBAY-TV reported. She was adopted at a young age, but was able to track down her half-sister, Jamie Lang, through medical records she unlocked through 23andMe.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
47K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy