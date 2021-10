Last night, Minnesota soccer fans were treated to US Women's National Soccer Team member Carli Lloyd's last ever soccer match. Lloyd announced her retirement in August this year following her Bronze Medal-winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Before Wednesday's match, Lloyd was honored during an emotional presentation in front of thousands of Minnesota and USA soccer fans. USWNT went on to route South Korea 6-0, concluding a series of four international matches with South Korea and Paraguay around the Midwest.

