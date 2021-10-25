LSU Roundtable: Biggest bold prediction for 2022

No game this week with the LSU Tigers enjoying the open date before heading to Tuscaloosa on Nov. 6 for a throwdown with Alabama. The Crimson Tide are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the country with their 7-1 record. LSU is 4-4 and looking to avoid their fourth loss in five games.

The open week is an opportunity for the Tigers to get right in several areas. The team needs time to rest some of their players and get healthier before their David vs Goliath battle with the Tide. Alabama has beat LSU by an average of 17.6 points in their last nine wins dating back to the 2012 BCS National Championship game. The lone Tigers victory came in 2019 when LSU escaped Tuscaloosa with the 46-41 victory.

There is plenty of time to get into the LSU-Alabama game next Saturday, for now, we will put a pin in that conversation. Instead, the staff looks further ahead, to 2022 to be exact. We offer our boldest take for next season.

First, Lance predicts a monumental victory next season.