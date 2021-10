Hunter and Ashley Smith shared pictures and video to make the point that not all police officers are bad. The bad cops just seem to get the most publicity. Tuscaloosa Police Officer Vick displayed his "extreme baby calming skills", according to the TPD, at the scene of a car accident on McFarland Boulevard Monday afternoon. According to Hunter and Ashley Smith, Officer Vick took extra time to make sure a baby was completely okay and even offered impressive baby calming expertise.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO