NBA

Preview: Thunder vs. Warriors - 10/26

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its regular season home opener on Sunday and a day of practice, the Thunder now welcomes the Warriors to Paycom Center for the first night of a back-to-back. Compared to the towering frontline of Philadelphia, the Thunder will be now be faced with a much different challenge in Golden State,...

thefocus.news

When will Klay Thompson play again?

The NBA is back with the Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. Is Klay Thompson playing tonight, and when will he be back?. It has been 859 days since Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson missed the following...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#The Warriors#76ers#Okc
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, Starting Lineup-27th October 2021|NBA 2021-22

Note down the Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream and enjoy the match live. The Warriors are surfing on their victory wave. They have an amazing Preseason record of 5 wins and no loss and they have continued to remain undefeated in three of their regular-season games. This is the opposite of Thunders’ situation right now. They remain winless.
NBA
lineups.com

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers 10/19/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (10/19/21) The opening night of the NBA features two matchups, one being the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles has an advantage as it plays at home and near full health, save Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza. The Lakers are deep at the guard position, so they should fare fine without Horton-Tucker and Ariza. Meanwhile, Golden State will have to begin the season without its second-year center, James Wiseman, and All-Star two-guard, Klay Thompson. Both teams will be trying new lineups that they have never deployed with players who are still trying to develop chemistry together. Based on how each team played last season, this should be a defensive-centric matchup, especially with each team trying to find their groove early on and offensive struggles imminent. Last year, the Lakers finished first in defensive efficiency, eighth in opponent shooting percentage, and second in opponent points per game. Meanwhile, the Warriors finished fifth in defensive efficiency, second in opponent shooting percentage and ninth in opponent three-point percentage.
NBA
Ponca City News

Thunder vs. Warriors: Five takeaways from Golden State’s win in OKC

Body Oct. 27—Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey converged on Stephen Curry, whose only escape from the Thunder’s baseline trap was to lob an aimless pass. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander intercepted it, and the Thunder fast break was on. Gilgeous-Alexander sped coast to coast before dumping off to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who ended the...
NBA
NBA

Kia MVP Ladder: Ja Morant makes early mark as new chase begins

• Get NBA League Pass NOW: Stream FREE for 7 days. This spin delivered a Memphis win in overtime Thursday over Golden State at the Chase Center to accentuate a dizzying start to the 2021-22 season for Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Morant lit up the Warriors for 21 of...
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Warriors vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-4; Golden State 4-1 After a three-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. OKC hasn't won a game against Golden State since Nov. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
NBA
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA

