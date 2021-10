The data analytics expert answers questions about Frances Haugen’s testimony and tech regulation, and why apps are so addictive. In a Senate hearing earlier this month, former Facebook project manager Frances Haugen testified against the tech giant, saying that the company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, “put profits before people.” Haugen came armed with thousands of pages of confidential company documents and shared them with reporters and lawmakers. She claimed that Facebook knew that organizers of the Jan. 6 insurrection used the online platform to disseminate information, that its algorithms fuel insecurities in teenage girls, and that it has become a megaphone for hate speech.

