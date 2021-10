The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin, in connection to the Saturday morning shooting of a man. Jerry Brown, 28, of Lufkin, said he was walking down East Menefee Street around 11 a.m. when Neveu drove past him in a black Nissan Altima and fired a shot from the vehicle window. The bullet struck Brown in the lower back/buttock area. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

