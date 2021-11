Luke Bryan played roadside mechanic on Sunday (October 24) for a single mom with her two kids stranded on the side of the road. Courtney Potts and her kids were were parked on the side of a dangerous road with a flat tire when a truck pulled up in front of them to help. The truck came to a complete stop and out walked none other than Luke Bryan to save the day.

