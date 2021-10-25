Suffield Academy Golf Outing

It has been several years since Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) has been able to field a full golf team, so this season was one of learning and growing. The four young men who comprised the team showed great progress throughout the season and have hopes of improving on their 3-8 record from this season. An example of the improvement seen over the course of the season could be seen in the players' scores from the Big Bend Championships, held on Monday, Sept. 20, where Tyler Burton shot a 135 and Kaedin Fisher had a score of 125. A little over a month later, on the same course, when the Warriors played in the Class 1A Region One, District Two Tournament, Burton's score improved to a 100 and Fisher knocked nearly 20 strokes off his previous score to register a 106.

