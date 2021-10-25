CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Missing’: Peacock Orders Crime Drama From David E. Kelley

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Missing, a new crime drama from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing). Serving as a writer and executive producer on the project, Kelley will helm The Missing as series showrunner. The eight-episode hourlong series is a co-production from Keshet Studios and...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Sandra Bullock Is an Ex-Con on a Mission in Trailer for Crime Drama The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock is an ex-convict trying to re-enter society after two decades in prison in her latest role. The Academy Award-winning actress, 57, stars in The Unforgivable, a new drama premiering in theaters and on Netflix this fall. Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman desperate to reunite with her younger sister Katie, whom she hasn't seen since she was imprisoned 20 years ago.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Timothy Simons Joins Hulu’s True-Crime Drama ‘Candy’

Hulu has rounded out the core cast of its limited series Candy, about an infamous murder case in Texas. Veep alum Timothy Simons has joined the drama from Universal Studio Group’s UCP and Disney’s 20th Television. He’ll play Pat Montgomery, the husband of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel). Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber also star as Betty and Alan Gore, the other couple at the center of the story. Candy centers on Biel’s character, a woman in 1980 Texas who seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand-new...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Is Peacock's New Teen Drama 'One of Us Is Lying' Based on a True Story?

The new teen drama One of Us Is Lying premiered on Oct. 7 on the streaming platform Peacock. The series begins on the first day of school with a provoking post on About That — a blog run by outcast Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna) that spills all of Bayview High School's dirtiest secret — promising forthcoming exposures on four anonymous students. However, Sam doesn't deliver on his promise. He ends up in detention, and before it is over, Sam dies from what appears to be an allergic reaction.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Dror Mishani
Variety

ABC Signature Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal With Lila Byock (EXCLUSIVE)

Lila Byock has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Signature, Variety has learned exclusively. Byock spent five years on the editorial staff of The New Yorker magazine. She has written for TV shows including “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers” at HBO, “Manhattan” at WGN America, and “Castle Rock” at Hulu. “Lila is a wildly talented award-winning writer who has literally done it all- from writing for some of our favorite shows of all time to contributing articles to The New Yorker,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We’re so excited about the projects she’s already set up at Hulu but even more, that she’s made ABC Signature her exclusive home. She’s fantastic and we feel lucky to have her.” Byock now has two projects in development at Hulu. The first is “The Checker,” inspired by Byock’s own experiences as a magazine journalist. She is writing and producing the series along with T-Street. The second project is “The Stephanies,” based on the short story of the same name by Thomas Pierce. Pierce is writing that show with Byock supervising. She will also produce alongside Pierce and FilmNation Entertainment. ABC Signature is the studio on both projects. Byock is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
TV SHOWS
dvdtalk.com

The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21

The Girl in the Woods (Peacock) -- supernatural drama -- premieres 10/21/21. The Girl In The Woods is streaming October 21st on Peacock. Synopsis: In the supernatural drama The Girl In The Woods, monsters are real, kept at bay behind a mysterious door in a cult-like colony. Teenage runaway Carrie’s job is to guard that door, but when strange occurrences begin to shake the sleepy mining town to its core, she must enlist the help of new friends Nolan and Tasha. The group becomes an unlikely trio of monster slayers, determined to save their loved ones. As they fight back, Nolan and Tasha can’t help but wonder...can they really trust Carrie? Small towns sure can be Hell.
TV SERIES
E! News

See the Character Portraits & Terrifying Monsters From Peacock's The Girl in the Woods

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Laurie Strode in "Halloween Kills" Cults, monsters and a literal door to the underworld?. Just another hellish day in the life of a typical high schooler, according to Peacock's new supernatural drama The Girl in the Woods. The spooky series stars Stefanie Scott as Carrie, a teen runaway who escapes a cult-like colony that protects a small mining town from the underworld's most gruesome creatures.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama#Keshet Studios#Universal Television#Israeli#Nypd#Abc#Big Sky#C J Box
Deadline

‘La Brea’: Disaster Drama Debut Doubles Total Viewers & Triples Demo; Becomes Top NBC Premiere On Peacock

NBC disaster drama series La Brea has avoided a linear ratings sinkhole and instead taken off on Peacock and among the younger demo. The premiere episode of the series, which stars Natalie Zea, has more than doubled in total viewers since its September 28 launch,  from 6.4 million viewers, per Nielsen overnights, to 15.6M. The latter figure includes live and delayed linear viewing as well as digital viewers on Peacock. The show, from David Appelbaum, has become the best launch of any new NBC show on the network’s sister streamer, though the company didn’t break out the stand-alone digital figures. While NBCUniversal is...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Girl in the Woods Cast Previews Spooky Peacock Drama

The Girl in the Woods is one of the most exciting TV shows of the year. The series follows a young woman's escape from a mysterious cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a door in the woods. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sofia...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Didn't Grey's Anatomy Kill Off Katherine Heigl's Izzie? The Team Explains

There are many difficulties involved in creating a TV show, and one of those that fans can probably recognize, even without first-hand experience, is how to write off a popular character, especially if they’ve been around for several seasons. Grey’s Anatomy has been through this many times in its nearly 18 full seasons on ABC, with one clear choice being for characters like George, Derek, and Lexie to (not so simply) shuffle off of this mortal coil. Now, some of the writers are talking about why they didn’t kill off Katherine Heigl’s Izzie Stevens when she had to leave the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

A reporter says Bruce Willis once made her wait 9 days for a ‘nightmare’ interview and then didn’t tip the waiter at the restaurant he forced shut

In a new podcast, a journalist says Bruce Willis once made her wait nine days for an interview. Martha Frankel said on “Haileywood” that the actor made a restaurant shut down and then didn’t tip. She also called the overall experience of speaking to him “a nightmare.”. A journalist reflected...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy