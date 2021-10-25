CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvador Pérez a finalist for Silver Slugger Award

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe could pass George Brett for most in club history. Royals catcher Salvador Pérez has been named a finalist for the 2021 Silver Slugger Award, as voted on by managers and coaches. Pérez smacked 48 home runs, setting a...

#Silver Slugger Award#Royals#American League#Tampa Bay#Mlb Network
