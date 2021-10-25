Laurentian Valley residents growing food and support the food bank with community gardens

MISSOULA, Mont. — The following is a press release from North Valley Food Bank:. Starting on Nov. 3, North Valley Food Bank will open a small free grocery store at it’s Whitefish facility. This shopping model will allow customers to come into the food bank and hand-select food items, rather than receive a pre-assembled box of food through the drive-thru. Since the spring of 2020, North Valley Food Bank has been under construction to prepare for this change. Through this expansion, the organization was also able to add significant cooler and freezer space, as well as a community kitchen.
Comments / 0