Laurentian Valley residents growing food and support the food bank with community gardens

SANDPOINT — Just as at the nation's grocery stores, supply chain issues are creating challenges for local food banks to keep their shelves stocked as well. "[W]e thought in 2021 we'd see a little relief," Debbie Love, Bonner Community Food Bank executive director, said. "But for the rural areas, it has been a challenge and an educational piece to just understanding the food chain. And how that … when the our local stores are low with food on the shelves, the food bank is going to be as well."

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO