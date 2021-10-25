CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians of the Galaxy collectibles Achievements/Trophies missable

By Steve Wright
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy is out today, and the Trophy hunters over at PowerPyx have revealed that the game’s five collectible Achievements and Trophies are missable. While players can use level select to revisit past scenarios, PowerPyx reports that finding new collectibles using level select doesn’t actually...

