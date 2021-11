Everything is quantifiable, which is not always a good thing. Case in point is where Wyoming ranks compared to the rest of the country when it comes to bullying in schools. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, ranked "2021's States with the Biggest Bullying Problems", and although the Cowboy State wasn't in the top 10, we still ranked fairly high.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO