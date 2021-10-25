CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arkush: Believe it or not, the Bears' Sunday in Tampa was not rock bottom

By Hub Arkush
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when it seemed like with the sky already falling things couldn't get any worse, the COVID gods -- if there are such a thing -- had another surprise for Bears head coach Matt Nagy. There is absolutely nothing acceptable about being witty or clever with the news Monday...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Luckman
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
fullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Keys To Victory in Week 7 Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After facing a great quarterback in Week 6, the Chicago Bears face another in Week 7. They travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Here are some keys to victory. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a tough stretch of games. They beat the...
NFL
CBS Chicago

Matt Nagy To Coach From Home During Bears Game Against 49ers

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s still the Chris Tabor show at practice. The Bears special team’s coordinator remains in charge while Matt Nagy coaches virtually from home after testing positive for COVID-19. Both Tabor and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor say they haven’t given much thought to Nagy possibly not being there Sunday. “The idea with every player on this football team, from the quarterbacks to the defensive linemen, to the offensive linemen, to me, That’s no different. Meaning leading guys that’s not a big deal,” Tabor said. On defense, Akiem Hicks is trending towards playing after practicing again, but still no Khalil Mack because of his ailing foot and Robert Quinn, who remains on the COVID list. It’s still football at the end of the day. You know, obviously, the guys are the guys for a reason, but opportunity for somebody else to step up. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said Ogletree Reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson was activated off the COVID list, but a staff member tested positive, so the Bears remain in enhanced protocols meaning their practice schedule was adjusted and more virtual work. 
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Rams#Rock Bottom#American Football#Covid#Bears Nation#Bucs#Packers#Lions
247Sports

What Matt Nagy said following Bears loss to Tampa Bay

Following the Week 7 loss to Tampa Bay, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy met the media. Here is a transcript of what he said:. All right, I’ll get started here. Start off as far as injuries. We don’t have anything to report with injuries so that’s something of good. You know the game, being able to come out and start the way we did, and not the start as good as we need to, and go three-and-out and have the punt return and then for them to score. You get behind vs. a team like this and have the turnovers that we had, it makes it difficult. This is something that we’ve got to be able to rebound from and understand and learn from in a lot of different ways, you know, just not being efficient on third down, you know having those sack fumbles. When you give Tom Brady and that offense, when they start inside the 40, whatever it was, four or five or six times, that’s a lot. It’s advantage them and they’re going to make you pay for it and that’s ultimately what happened. That’s going to be our job to make sure we that we look back at this and see, but I think big picture giving them the ball early on and letting them get 21-0 lead hurt.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will GM Ryan Pace be a seller at the trade deadline? Has Alex Bars earned more playing time? Are the McCaskeys as appalled as fans are?

There were few positives to take away from the Chicago Bears’ 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, and that’s reflected in this week’s Bears mailbag. Brad Biggs takes a swing at questions about Ryan Pace’s and Matt Nagy’s job security, Justin Fields’ body language — and the rarely seen white-on-white uniform combination. Will the Bears be sellers at the trade deadline? — ...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears believe an offense shall come to pass

The Bears’ offense under Matt Nagy is a twisted version of an old boxing maxim: They can run, but they can’t pass. When the Bears established a running game against the Lions (188 yards) and Raiders (143) in offensive coordinator Bill Lazor’s first two games as the play-caller, the next logical step was an expansion of the passing game. In football theory, the defense focusing on stopping the running game should create opportunities in the passing game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
125K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy