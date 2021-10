You may love the idea of handing your most treasured possessions on to your children, but you know what? Nobody wants other people’s stuff anymore, at least according to Forbes. Clutter-free living is the ideal these days. Technology has eradicated many of the things we used to collect, save and treasure. Printed books, photo albums, records and letters all have gone out of fashion, and antiques have given way to Ikea.

