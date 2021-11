Brainerd 42 Buffalo 13, On a rainy, windy night in Buffalo, the elements made a huge difference in the game. The Bison trailed 21-0 in the second quarter, but with the wind at their back the Bison scored 13 straight on a halfback throwback from RB Lucas Phillips to QB Ethan Soeffker, and then a 49 yard TD pass from Soeffker to TE Noah Karels. In the second half though Brainerd had the wind and outscored the Bison 21-0 to put the game away. Warriors QB Marcello Getty threw 4 TD’s in the win. Lucas Phillips, the Bison leading rusher left the game in the 3rd quarter with an injury, and did not return.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO