Insuring your health

In polling results released this summer, Coloradans expressed their fear of rising health-care costs and toxic billing practices damaging their lives. The survey of Colorado voters found that 73 percent of respondents see their health-care costs rising annually, and 60 percent are concerned about covering monthly insurance premiums. Health-care costs are indeed rising, and it is often due to a few different factors, some of the most impactful being junk insurance plans, toxic billing practices, and the American health-care system being beset with inequalities that affect people of color far more than any other population.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO