Insuring your health

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Southwest Medical Associates lists its senior extras part of...

Oasis Offers Missouri Health Insurance Marketplace Counseling

Oasis has federally trained and certified and state-licensed health insurance navigators available to help over the phone or in-person with the Missouri Health Insurance Marketplace. The Marketplace can be an affordable alternative to COBRA and a “bridge to Medicare” for those who have lost their health insurance. Open enrollment for...
Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care

Colorado state officials announced last week that health insurance plans will be required to cover gender-confirmation care for transgender people, starting in 2023. The federal government has approved the change, calling it a “landmark step” in addressing health care disparities. Colorado’s policy change means that many private health care plans...
Yaël Ossowski: Simplify insurance for better health care

It is an unfortunate fact that most everyone has a health care insurance horror story. In our overly complex and convoluted health care system, even routine checkups and minor appointments sometimes snowball into bureaucratic exercises of patience and will. While we thought health insurance would solve these issues, for some it has been made worse.
SCC encourages Virginians to prepare to shop for health insurance

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia consumers will soon have an opportunity to shop for health care coverage for the 2022 plan year through HealthCare.gov. Virginians can shop for insurance on the website during open enrollment, which runs Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022. Special enrollment...
OPINION | 'Junk insurance' undermines health coverage

In polling results released this summer, Coloradans expressed their fear of rising health-care costs and toxic billing practices damaging their lives. The survey of Colorado voters found that 73 percent of respondents see their health-care costs rising annually, and 60 percent are concerned about covering monthly insurance premiums. Health-care costs are indeed rising, and it is often due to a few different factors, some of the most impactful being junk insurance plans, toxic billing practices, and the American health-care system being beset with inequalities that affect people of color far more than any other population.
Kentucky health insurance exchange to resume offering individual plans

(The Center Square) – Kentuckians looking for health care options now have a chance to review plans that will be available on a state-based exchange revived by Gov. Andy Beshear. Friday started a review period on kynect.ky.gov for residents to identify coverage options available to them. The enrollment period will...
These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
Social Security announces benefit increase

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for about 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022, the Social Security Administration has announced. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. Increased payments to...
Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
