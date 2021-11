The festival of Samhain is upon us! What began centuries ago as a Celtic festival and is Old Irish for “summer’s end,” the holiday we know as Halloween is celebrated with the telling of ghostly tales, and folks, young and old, going door to door dressed in costumes for the traditional Trick o’ Treating. In 1780, the Scottish poet, Robert Burns, wrote of Halloween, “What fearful pranks ensue! When witches, devils, and other mischief-making beings are all abroad on their baneful midnight errands.” In celebration of one of the most popular (and scariest) holidays of the year, let’s look at some haunted tales which have been scaring the living daylights out of Astorians for decades.

