CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Wake Up In A Lakeside Vineyard At This Crab Orchard Airbnb In Nebraska

By Rachel Pfutzenreuter
Only In Nebraska
Only In Nebraska
 6 days ago

How would you like to wake up in the morning nestled amongst the grapevines of a local vineyard in Nebraska? Now’s your chance! What’s more, you’ll be staying in a completely renovated corn crib. That’s right – a silo that used to house the farmer’s corn has been magically transformed into a quaint lakeside cottage.

The Corn Crib Cottage can be found on the grounds of Front Porch Vineyards in Crab Orchard, Nebraska. You can reserve this Airbnb accommodation, located an hour south of Lincoln, for your special getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdScP_0ccUY88q00
Corn Crib Cottage/Airbnb
The 100-year-old corn crib is perfect for a couple. A two-night minimum stay is required.

The balcony faces the lake, affording you a beautiful view as you drink your morning coffee, or a glass of wine in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMS3b_0ccUY88q00
Corn Crib Cottage/Airbnb
The Corn Crib Cottage received a five-star rating on Airbnb from everyone who wrote a review of it!

Sink down into the comfortable queen-size bed for the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcUkz_0ccUY88q00
Corn Crib Cottage/Airbnb
Inside the cottage it is light and bright. You will find a full bathroom, and a kitchenette, too.

During the day, you can explore the 25-acre estate, and fish from the private lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dKUzQ_0ccUY88q00
Vineyard House and Private Lake/Airbnb
A canoe and a jon boat are available for your use on the 34-acre lake, or you can bring your own boat. Fish for bass and crappie. There are walking paths and gardens, in addition to the resident sheep.

Spend your evening at the firepit, enjoying a beautiful sunset by the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMoer_0ccUY88q00
Front Porch Vineyards/Facebook
Roast marshmallows, or just enjoy your complimentary bottle of wine.

If you will be traveling with friends who also need a place to stay, the Vineyard Cottage, located on the same property, can be rented, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbBHW_0ccUY88q00
Vineyard Cottage with Lake view/Airbnb

If you are traveling with a larger group, you could splurge and stay at the main house, also available through Airbnb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEvOi_0ccUY88q00
Front Porch Vineyards/Facebook
This four-bedroom home gives you plenty of space for your family to spread out.

If you need a special place to host your outdoor wedding reception, family reunion, or other event, Front Porch Vineyards could be just what you are looking for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CJu5_0ccUY88q00
Front Porch Vineyards/Facebook
This venue can accommodate up to 100 guests, and includes the pavilion and the bar. The happy couple could spend their wedding night at the romantic Corn Crib Cottage. Guests could rent the Vineyard Cottage, or even the main house.

The nightly rate for the Corn Crib Cottage is $150. To book your stay at this unique Airbnb accommodation, go to the Airbnb listing for the Corn Crib Cottage here . To reserve the main house, go to the Airbnb listing for the Vineyard House and Private Lake here , or if you want to stay in the Vineyard Cottage, go to the Airbnb listing here . Check out the Filley Bar & Grill Facebook page if you are looking for a restaurant nearby for dinner. To learn more about hosting an event at the vineyard, visit the Front Porch Vineyards website and Facebook page.

Have you visited Front Porch Vineyards? Share your thoughts with us, then check out our previous article for another quaint Airbnb in Nebraska that promises a magical stay.

The post Wake Up In A Lakeside Vineyard At This Crab Orchard Airbnb In Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

Todd McCready
5d ago

pretty cool. There's a beautiful Bin house in Ludington Michigan out by the ship harbor. would love to visit one some day

Reply(1)
2
Related
Only In Nebraska

The Almost Perfect Sights And Sounds Of Chadron State Park In Nebraska Will Be A Memory You Won’t Forget

We’ve got some really gorgeous scenery in Nebraska. After all, we have eight State Parks and five National Parks. From our famous Great Plains to our rolling Loess Hills, we’ve got a surprisingly varied landscape. The types of environment certainly may differ across the state, but one thing the entirety of the Cornhusker State has in common is its beauty. One majestic park in Nebraska’s southwest corner is Chadron State Park. No matter the time of year, it’s worth a visit.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

Learn The Chilling History Behind Nebraska’s Beloved Wilderness Park

At nearly 1,500 acres, Wilderness Park is the largest park in Lincoln. It’s a beautiful preserve, filled with miles of trails and heavy forest. The area has a great deal of history: it’s housed a corn mill, was a Boy Scouts camp, and also served as an Adirondack-style lodge. However, Wilderness Park was also the site of a horrific train wreck that claimed 11 lives. The incident was especially awful, because investigations would later reveal it was intentional sabotage, making it the site of the worst mass murders in Nebraska history.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

Most People Don’t Know This Park In Nebraska Was Built On Top Of A Burial Ground

Almost every little corner of Nebraska has undergone extreme changes over the years, particularly the towns and cities that have existed for as long as Nebraska has been a state or longer. But there’s one place that’s had a truly extraordinary transformation, and it’s not what you’d expect. Take Barnard Park, for example, which some […] The post Most People Don’t Know This Park In Nebraska Was Built On Top Of A Burial Ground appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crab Orchard, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
Only In Nebraska

Enjoy Scrumptious Wood-Fired Pizza At Smokin’ Oak In Nebraska

Are you in the mood for pizza? Quite possibly, we are always in the mood for pizza. For scrumptious wood-fired pizza, dine at this jovial joint that receives rave reviews. While you’re here, you won’t want to miss the impressive wall full of self-serve brews. Make your way on over to Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza […] The post Enjoy Scrumptious Wood-Fired Pizza At Smokin’ Oak In Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

Explore A New Side Of Omaha With Platte River Water Trail, A Special Kayak Trail In Nebraska

The Platte River draws its water from snowmelt from the Colorado Rockies at the Continental Divide. The river flows a total of 900 miles, more than 580 of which are in Nebraska. And for some of those miles, you can break out your kayak and cruise down the scenic river. Nebraska is flush with photography-worthy […] The post Explore A New Side Of Omaha With Platte River Water Trail, A Special Kayak Trail In Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

Everyone Needs To Try The Homemade Pastries At Grand Patisserie In Nebraska

Got a sweet tooth? You definitely will after reading about Grand Patisserie. Located in Omaha, it stakes a pretty good claim for “the best bakery in Nebraska” title. You’ll want to get there early for the widest selection. They’ve got a variety of sweet treats, with a focus on French pastries. Everything in the case is almost too beautiful to eat, but once you’ve taken a bite, you won’t be able to resist scarfing it all down.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#Crab#Corn Crib Cottage#Vineyard House#Private Lake#The Vineyard Cottage
Only In Nebraska

Visit These Fascinating Ghost Town Ruins In Nebraska For An Adventure Into The Past

By all accounts, Highway 2 in Nebraska is a scenic stretch of road. You follow it through stunning plains and prairies and hills and everything that makes Nebraska as wondrous as it is. The route begins at the state border with South Dakota; from there, it meanders southeast, eventually ending up in Grand Island, from […] The post Visit These Fascinating Ghost Town Ruins In Nebraska For An Adventure Into The Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

The Hike At Nebraska’s Pretty Little Zorinsky Lake Is Short And Sweet

When is the last time you have somewhere to spend outdoors? A short and sweet hike is sometimes just what you need. In Nebraska, there are beautiful views on the trail at Zorinsky Lake that everyone can enjoy. Whether you’re on a trip through the area or live nearby and just don’t explore often, this short and pretty hike is a great way to get a bit more nature in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Nebraska

As Halloween draws closer, our minds keep drifting to the spooky, the scary, and the delightfully creepy. Nebraska has no shortage of hauntings and ghosts, both friendly and unfriendly. If you want to experience some of the state’s most notorious spots, take a weekend and road trip to the most haunted places in Nebraska. Bonus: […] The post Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Nebraska appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Only In Nebraska

People Drive From All Over Nebraska To Try The Sweet Corn Ice Cream At Ted & Wally’s

Sweet corn is something of a Nebraska staple; this is the Cornhusker State, after all. Ted & Wally’s Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream in Omaha takes that very Nebraskan taste to the dessert table with its unique sweet corn ice cream. We’re guessing we don’t have to twist your arm to go to an ice cream […] The post People Drive From All Over Nebraska To Try The Sweet Corn Ice Cream At Ted & Wally’s appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
Only In Nebraska

Only In Nebraska

1K+
Followers
165
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Nebraska is for people who LOVE the Cornhusker State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy