Wake Up In A Lakeside Vineyard At This Crab Orchard Airbnb In Nebraska

How would you like to wake up in the morning nestled amongst the grapevines of a local vineyard in Nebraska? Now’s your chance! What’s more, you’ll be staying in a completely renovated corn crib. That’s right – a silo that used to house the farmer’s corn has been magically transformed into a quaint lakeside cottage.

The Corn Crib Cottage can be found on the grounds of Front Porch Vineyards in Crab Orchard, Nebraska. You can reserve this Airbnb accommodation, located an hour south of Lincoln, for your special getaway.

The balcony faces the lake, affording you a beautiful view as you drink your morning coffee, or a glass of wine in the evening.

Sink down into the comfortable queen-size bed for the night.

During the day, you can explore the 25-acre estate, and fish from the private lake.

Spend your evening at the firepit, enjoying a beautiful sunset by the lake.

If you will be traveling with friends who also need a place to stay, the Vineyard Cottage, located on the same property, can be rented, too.

If you are traveling with a larger group, you could splurge and stay at the main house, also available through Airbnb.

If you need a special place to host your outdoor wedding reception, family reunion, or other event, Front Porch Vineyards could be just what you are looking for.

The 100-year-old corn crib is perfect for a couple. A two-night minimum stay is required.The Corn Crib Cottage received a five-star rating on Airbnb from everyone who wrote a review of it!Inside the cottage it is light and bright. You will find a full bathroom, and a kitchenette, too.A canoe and a jon boat are available for your use on the 34-acre lake, or you can bring your own boat. Fish for bass and crappie. There are walking paths and gardens, in addition to the resident sheep.Roast marshmallows, or just enjoy your complimentary bottle of wine.This four-bedroom home gives you plenty of space for your family to spread out.This venue can accommodate up to 100 guests, and includes the pavilion and the bar. The happy couple could spend their wedding night at the romantic Corn Crib Cottage. Guests could rent the Vineyard Cottage, or even the main house.

The nightly rate for the Corn Crib Cottage is $150. To book your stay at this unique Airbnb accommodation, go to the Airbnb listing for the Corn Crib Cottage here . To reserve the main house, go to the Airbnb listing for the Vineyard House and Private Lake here , or if you want to stay in the Vineyard Cottage, go to the Airbnb listing here . Check out the Filley Bar & Grill Facebook page if you are looking for a restaurant nearby for dinner. To learn more about hosting an event at the vineyard, visit the Front Porch Vineyards website and Facebook page.

