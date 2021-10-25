CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

No Wonder This Supreme Court Justice Gets On Board With Lost Causes

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 6 days ago

abovethelaw.com

Teen Vogue

The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
Washington Post

Now the Supreme Court will decide what it means to ‘bear’ arms

The Supreme Court’s nine fine minds are about to ponder the meaning of a verb. What they decide will have important state and municipal policy consequences. How they decide — their reasoning — might have momentous implications for how the current court construes the Constitution. Opinions to start the day,...
Sonia Sotomayor
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
abovethelaw.com

Law Twitter Renames The Supreme Court Building… Kinda

The ideal candidate will have experience working with real estate developers, REITs, opportunity funds, publicly traded companies, national and regional lending institutions on an array…. From Kinney Recruiting. Others CALI’d the damn thing:. Others went full snark:. …and some made comments that got more likes than the original post. I’m...
Times Herald-Record

Letter: Elect Richard Guertin State Supreme Court Justice

On Nov. 2, I urge you to vote Richard J. Guertin for State Supreme Court Justice. He is a lifelong resident of Orange County, an experienced attorney and Middletown City Court Judge. He has served as ahearing officer for the Orange County Health Department, is a former member of the...
cbslocal.com

One-On-One With Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein

Southfield( CW50) – Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein holds a position that puts the lives and the futures of Michigan’s people in his hands. As a Justice, Bernstein has an important role in court that is filled with endless amounts of information, numbers, facts, and cases. But since the day he was born, Bernstein has lived without his sight.
wosu.org

Supreme Court Justices Face Recusal Calls Over New Legislative Maps

A challenge to newly approved state legislative district maps has prompted separate calls for Supreme Court justices to recuse themselves from the case. One is because of a family connection, the other for political statements. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine is refusing to recuse himself from three court cases...
foreigndesknews.com

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to Block Texas Abortion Ban

The Justice Department on Monday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block Texas’ near-total ban on abortions while federal courts consider its constitutionality. The big picture: The court last month allowed the ban to take effect, rejecting an emergency application by abortion-rights groups. The law bars the procedure after cardiac activity is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Daily Mail

Liberal Justice Kagan breaches protocol by jumping in to interrupt conservative Kavanaugh's questioning of her argument during Supreme Court hearing over the Boston Bomber's death penalty

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan clashed with her conservative colleague Brett Kavanaugh during a Supreme Court hearing over the Boston Bomber on Wednesday as they heard arguments about whether an appeals court was justified in overturning Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. It was a rare breach of protocol as liberal and conservative...
Washington Times

Supreme Court rejects First Amendment lawsuit involving Trump election lawyer

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case involving a prominent Trump legal adviser who was banned from a speaking event due to his conservative views. The Western Justice Center in Pasadena, California, canceled an event by the Pasadena Republican Club on April 20, 2017, because attorney John Eastman was a speaker. Mr. Eastman had advised former President Trump’s legal team on election challenges.
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
The Independent

Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather.The case the justices will hear Wednesday comes as gun violence has surged, and it could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives. The case centers on New York's restrictive gun permit law and whether challengers to the law have a right to carry a firearm in...
