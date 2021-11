Social media threats that unnerved parents, students and staff should be seen as a wake-up call for anyone who wants to ensure that schools are a safe place to learn. There’s a lot the public doesn’t know and may never know about a case that’s likely to move through the juvenile court system. What’s certain is this: Images of parents lined up outside public high schools weren’t exactly a ringing endorsement of confidence from adults and students. Given the uncertainty, who could blame them for taking steps to pick up students in the middle of the school day?

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO