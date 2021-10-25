CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Confirms Voting Rights Advocate Myrna Pérez to 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals

By Avalon Zoppo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate confirmed voting rights attorney Myrna Pérez to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit...

NJBIZ

Senate confirms O’Hearn as US District Court judge

The United States Senate confirmed Christine O’Hearn to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Oct. 19 by a vote of 53-44. President Joe Biden nominated O’Hearn in April to remedy what New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez at the time called a “judicial emergency,” with vacancies in several courts.
Joe Biden
Time to Avoid Supreme Court Decisions Based on an Equally Divided Court

The senior Appellate Division judge available to sit as the seventh member of the court should be assigned when only six justices would otherwise be sitting on an appeal. Article VI, section II, paragraph 1 of the New Jersey Constitution provides that “…Five members of the court shall constitute a quorum. When necessary, the Chief Justice shall assign the Judge or Judges of the Superior Court, senior in service, as provided by rules of the Supreme Court, to serve temporarily in the Supreme Court.” The implementing rule, R.2:13-2(a), provides “Five members of the court shall constitute a quorum. When necessary to constitute a quorum, to replace a justice who is absent or unable to act, or to expedite the business of the court, the presiding justice may assign one or more retired justices of the Supreme Court who are not engaged in the practice of law and who consent thereto or the judge or judges of the Appellate Division, senior in length of service therein, to serve temporarily in the Supreme Court.”
Maui News

Hamman recommended for 2nd Circuit Court; final vote today

The state Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the appointment of District Judge Kirstin Hamman to the 2nd Circuit Court. The committee, meeting online, also voted to recommend the appointments of Clarissa Malinao, Kevin Morikone and Shanlyn Park to the 1st Circuit Court on Oahu, Wendy DeWeese to the 3rd Circuit Court and Kimberly Taniyama to the 3rd Circuit District Court on Hawaii island.
San Francisco Chronicle

Judiciary panel sends Lucy Koh appeals court nomination to Senate floor

Despite Republican attacks on her court ruling that would have allowed California to restrict private indoor religious gatherings during the pandemic, the nomination of U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of San Jose to a federal appeals court moved toward confirmation Thursday with bipartisan approval in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The...
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Vow Not to Be ‘Hacks’ Tested by Tribal Case Appeal

Oklahoma officials cite Barrett as reason to ask Supreme Court to reverse year-old ruling. Tribes call reversal attempt a political move that distorts reality. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett said recently that she and her colleagues aren’t “a bunch of partisan hacks.”. The state of Oklahoma is testing that...
Washington Post

After Senate filibuster, a rally for voting rights — again

Saturday had brought another rally for voting rights, so Jacqueline Gallagher dressed in a red blazer that matched her walker, roused her third-floor neighbor and paid a taxi $30 to drive them from their Chevy Chase retirement home to the Robert A. Taft Memorial. The 85-year-old likes to call herself...
Washington Times

Supreme Court rejects First Amendment lawsuit involving Trump election lawyer

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a case involving a prominent Trump legal adviser who was banned from a speaking event due to his conservative views. The Western Justice Center in Pasadena, California, canceled an event by the Pasadena Republican Club on April 20, 2017, because attorney John Eastman was a speaker. Mr. Eastman had advised former President Trump’s legal team on election challenges.
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
