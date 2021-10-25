Mastercard to Enable Merchants on Its Network to Offer Crypto Products and Services

The pandemic has changed the way that most organizations approach their businesses with a rapid acceleration in digital adoption across most industries. Professional services firms are no different. Long reliant on human relationships and expertise, these types of businesses are now adjusting to the reality of building business relationships where virtual connections are dominant and customer engagement aided by technology is absolutely necessary. B12 is an all-in-one platform for professional services firms to launch and maintain their businesses online. The platform offers a suite of services that handle common tasks such as website builds, payment processing and invoicing, SEO, CRM, email marketing, and online scheduling. B12 focuses on sub-50 employee firms across the accounting, consulting, mortgage brokerages, and law verticals. Since the company’s founding in 2015, B12 has helped more than 150,000 professional service firms. Pricing for the basic package starts at $149/mo. plus a one-time $999 setup cost.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO