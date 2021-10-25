Late-stage failure by Erytech, early win for Kiromic in pancreatic cancer

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) reported top results from Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial that evaluates eryaspase as second line treatment in 512 patints with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival. “While the results are disappointing, we congratulate the company for a very well managed trial in this difficult disease. With a median survival of 7.5 months, ERYTECH has created a new reference standard for clinical evaluation in second line pancreatic cancer”,said Prof. Pascal Hammel, MD, PhD, gastroenterologistoncologist at Beaujon Hospital in Paris and co-principal investigator of the TRYbeCA-1 trial. “I agree with Prof Hammel, and want to add that the results in the subgroup of fluoropyrimidine-based treatments are, with a median survival of 8 months, really remarkable and merit further investigation. Especially since this was also the better subgroup in the Phase 2b trial”, said Prof. Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and co-principal investigator of the study. “Pancreatic cancer is a very challenging, heterogeneous disease, and the results of the TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial have now also encountered this significant hurdle.” said Dr Iman El Hariry, Chief Medical Officer of ERYTECH.

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO