CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Late-stage failure by Erytech, early win for Kiromic in pancreatic cancer

bioworld.com
 7 days ago

The ever-challenging pancreatic cancer space recorded another phase III failure but also chalked encouraging phase I news. Erytech Pharma AS said eryaspase in second-line disease missed its primary endpoint of overall survival, while Kiromic Biopharma Inc. disclosed findings of a published win with Kirovax/BSK-01, the company’s cell therapy cancer vaccine candidate,...

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Devimistat and Modified FOLFIRINOX Shows No Survival Benefit in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

Efficacy observed with the combination of devimistat and modified FOLFIRINOX in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer has lead to a negative result in the phase 3 AVENGER 500 clinical trial. The combination of devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with the combination of folinic acid, fluorouracil, irinotecan, and oxaliplatin (modified FOLFIRINOX; mFFX)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Show No OS Benefit in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Topline results show that the addition of eryaspase to chemotherapy does not prolong survival in the general advanced pancreatic cancer population, but there may be benefit for those treated with irinotecan. Second-line treatment with erythrocyte-encapsulated asparaginase (eryaspase) combined with chemotherapy did not prolong overall survival (OS) compared with chemotherapy alone...
CANCER
biospace.com

Janssen Scores Two Clinical Victories While ERYTECH Misses in Pancreatic Cancer

Monday morning’s press atmosphere produced a shower of announcements from ERYTECH and the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as each reported the results of their respective research. Based in France, ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform to develop creative therapies for...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Kiromic BioPharma, Now Clinical Stage, Reports Significant Progression Free Survival Benefit in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patient Treated with KiroVax/BSK01, Company’s Phase 1 Cell Therapy Cancer Vaccine Candidate for Solid Tumors

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2021-- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)(“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND ® artificial intelligence (AI) platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology and other diseases, today announces the results of a published pilot Phase 1 clinical trial that showed KiroVax/BSK01, Kiromic’s cell therapy cancer vaccine candidate, in combination with chemotherapy, demonstrated a significant progression free survival (PFS) benefit in one of the patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who participated in the trial.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Novartis Ag#Erytech Pharma#Kiromic Biopharma Inc#Kirovax#Eryp#Krbp#Interim#Ii Iii#Moderna Inc#Fda#Ema#Pfizer Inc#Sublineage Delta#Ukhsa London
financialbuzz.com

ERYTECH Pharma Fails Primary Endpoint Goal of Phase 3 of Eryaspase in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) reported top results from Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial that evaluates eryaspase as second line treatment in 512 patints with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival. “While the results are disappointing, we congratulate the company for a very well managed trial in this difficult disease. With a median survival of 7.5 months, ERYTECH has created a new reference standard for clinical evaluation in second line pancreatic cancer”,said Prof. Pascal Hammel, MD, PhD, gastroenterologistoncologist at Beaujon Hospital in Paris and co-principal investigator of the TRYbeCA-1 trial. “I agree with Prof Hammel, and want to add that the results in the subgroup of fluoropyrimidine-based treatments are, with a median survival of 8 months, really remarkable and merit further investigation. Especially since this was also the better subgroup in the Phase 2b trial”, said Prof. Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and co-principal investigator of the study. “Pancreatic cancer is a very challenging, heterogeneous disease, and the results of the TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 trial have now also encountered this significant hurdle.” said Dr Iman El Hariry, Chief Medical Officer of ERYTECH.
CANCER
aithority.com

ERYTECH Announces Results From TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial Of Eryaspase In Patients With Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

ERYTECH Announces Results from TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial of Eryaspase in Patients with Second-line Advanced Pancreatic Cancer. ERYTECH Pharma a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, announced top-line results from its Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as second-line treatment in 512 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS).
CANCER
investorsobserver.com

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Stock Plunges After Announcing Results From Pancreatic Cancer Trial

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) today announced top-line results from its Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as second-line treatment in 512 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival. The company's ERYCAPS platform uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances...
CANCER
investing.com

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Tumbles after Pancreatic Cancer Trial Disappoints

Investing.com — Shares of Erytech Pharma SA ADR (NASDAQ:ERYP) dropped 39% on Monday after it reported "disappointing" results from its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating eryaspase as a treatment for pancreatic cancer. The company said the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival in patients treated with...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
bcm.edu

Study looks at approaches for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Researchers at the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine are getting a boost in their work to find ways of diagnosing pancreas cancer at an earlier stage. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has launched the $25 million Early Detection Initiative to determine what role imaging at the time of new-onset diabetes may play in the early detection of pancreatic cancer, and Baylor will be one of the sites for this research.
CANCER
Nature.com

Linking pancreatic renewal and cancer initiation

Understanding the underlying cellular mechanisms of pancreatic renewal and how this might contribute to pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) remains a challenge. NeuhÃ¶fer et al. have identified a rare subpopulation of pancreatic acinar cells distributed throughout the exocrine compartment that renews the pancreas by fuelling clonal expansion during homeostasis. When harbouring Kras mutations, these acinar cells accelerated acinar clone formation and might represent an early cancer precursor lesion.
CANCER
Nature.com

Leveraging immunochemotherapy for treating pancreatic cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. The refractory response of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) to multiple treatment regimens can be attributed to the presence of a desmoplastic stroma together with an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. In a recent study published in Cell , Koikawa et al. demonstrate that targeting the proline isomerase, Pin1, potentiates the efficacy of immunochemotherapy and enhances the susceptibility of highly resistant PDAC to the anti-tumor immune response.
CANCER
bioworld.com

Innovent’s PD-I inhibitor meets primary endpoint in phase III NSCLC study

Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd.’s phase III Orient-31 trial for sintilimab in EGFR-mutated nonsquamous non-small-cell lung cancer (nsqNSCLC) met its primary endpoint. In combination with anti-VEGF antibody Byvasda (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) and chemotherapy, the treatment improved progression-free survival vs. chemotherapy alone. “The detailed results of Orient-31 will be released in 2021, and Innovent will file for the new drug application for that indication around early 2022,” Ronnie Ede, chief financial officer and executive director at Innovent, told BioWorld.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Why Are Cases of Pancreatic Cancer Rising in Young Women?

MONDAY, Oct. 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In his work with patients who have pancreatic cancer, Dr. Srinivas Gaddam was bothered by something that he was seeing. "There are some patients that you can't stop thinking about because they've left a mark on you and you try your best to turn things around, but there's only so much you can do," said Gaddam, who said he had found himself caring for a few patients who were very young.
CANCER
US News and World Report

What Are the First Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Symptoms can be hard to spot and difficult to diagnose but early clues are emerging. Pancreatic cancer is so difficult to treat in large part because it often isn't discovered until the disease has spread to other parts of the body, as there's no effective screening. That's because in many cases there are no signs or symptoms until the cancer has reached an advanced stage. In November 2020, advanced pancreatic cancer claimed the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek following many months of treatment.
CANCER
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy