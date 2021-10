Trail magic is an integral part of hiking culture, based on strangers helping strangers in the wild. Within the thru-hiking community, there is a concept known as trail magic. While there are a variety of interpretations, it generally refers to an unexpected act of kindness experienced while on a trail. What that kindness looks like depends on the person, but it often has a way of showing up the moment when it’s needed the most.

