CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin sees deal on Biden agenda this week, resists Medicare expansion

By Clare Foran, Manu Raju, CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) Sen. Joe Manchin, who for months has called for a pause in talks over President Joe Biden's social safety net package, on Monday offered his most optimistic assessment yet that a deal could be reached imminently -- as soon as this week. But Manchin, whose vote is essential...

amp.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden reaches new lows as he cedes leadership to far Left

Few days better encapsulate the empty rhetoric and cowardly leadership of President Joe Biden than this past Thursday. The morning started with purportedly huge news from the White House: Democrats had reached a deal on a $1.75 trillion spending plan. Votes on the separate bipartisan infrastructure bill, currently being held hostage by the House Progressive Caucus, were scheduled in the House. Biden was heading to Capitol Hill to close the deal. He had gotten a huge win before his trip to Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Vox

Why progressives still aren’t voting for the infrastructure bill

Moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have demanded major cuts to Democrats’ Build Back Better bill, a large climate and social spending package that’s been in the works for months. Progressives fear further cuts — and some worry the bill might be abandoned altogether — if Manchin and Sinema can’t be compelled to accept the $1.75 trillion spending proposal currently on offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden can only talk about one thing: Donald Trump

This week, the president took a trip to Virginia to try to help salvage the gubernatorial prospects of fellow Washington lifer Terry McAuliffe. President Joe Biden used the appearance to liken the GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to Jan. 6 rioters, to lie about Republicans supporting “book bans” and to attempt to goad former President Donald Trump into coming to Virginia. (Mission accomplished? Perhaps not.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why Joe Biden already won

BIDEN GETS IT DONE, DESPITE HIMSELF — To say Thursday was a roller coaster for President JOE BIDEN’s agenda wouldn’t do justice to how truly head-spinning the day was. The White House releases a Build Back Better (BBB) deal backed by MANCHINEMA (now they’re getting somewhere) — only to watch BERNIE SANDERS balk (never mind). The president delays his trip to Europe to rally House Democrats behind his plan — then whiffs, somehow neglecting to deliver the tough love message Democratic leaders wanted him to so they could pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Cnn#Democrats#Medicaid#Democratic#House
PBS NewsHour

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. It remained unclear, though, whether the ambitious timetable could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden's future — and his party's — depends on whether Democrats can unify

WASHINGTON — When he won the Oval Office last year, President Joe Biden promised to govern by consensus and unite the country. Since then, the country has watched him fail to bring together the disparate wings of his own party around ambitious tax and spending plans that would force the wealthy to shoulder more of the burden for social programs. And that was after abandoning any hope of getting a bipartisan agreement that would demonstrate Washington's ability to come together.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

Medicaid issues, not Medicare’s, get fixes in Biden budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicaid issues are turning up as winners in President Joe Biden’s social agenda framework even as divisions force Democrats to hit pause on far-reaching improvements to Medicare. The budget blueprint Biden released Thursday would fulfill a campaign promise to help poor people locked out of Medicaid expansion across the South due to […]
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy