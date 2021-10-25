U.S. Cellular gifts thousands to rural NC for internet access

Internet quality around the Ithaca College campus has been a concern for students as the semester continues and more school work has to be completed. Some students have complained to Information Technology (IT) about the speed and quality of the Wi-Fi, because they are having trouble completing assignments and connecting with friends and family. IT is actively working to improve and add more Wi-Fi to the college campus and is open to hear students’ issues with the current Wi-Fi. The college offers Wi-Fi to students in residence halls, apartments, academic and administrative buildings.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO