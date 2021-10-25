Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

The Orlando Magic (1-3) play against the Miami Heat (1-1) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday October 25, 2021

Orlando Magic 90, Miami Heat 107 (Final)

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Jimmy Butler put on a clinic on how to beat a bad, young defense vs. Orlando. Took advantage of every miscommunication on switches. Took advantage of a mismatch every time the Magic switched ball screens too easily. Ran in transition hard. Ended w/ 36 points on 15/21 in a blowout pic.twitter.com/PmEo6REmcR – 12:29 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s 17-point win over the Magic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How Kyle Lowry’s presence helped, where Jimmy Butler’s performance stands among other great games he’s had with the Heat, how Bam has improved as a rebounder and more – 11:50 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tonight was the first game that the Heat has won despite making six or fewer threes since Jan. 9, 2018. – 11:36 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Monday

Chris Duarte, 18 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast

Jalen Suggs, 15 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 4-8 from 3

Franz Wagner, 15 pts, 2 reb, 4 ast, 1 stl, 1 blk

Scottie Barnes, 13 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk, 6-8 from field

Evan Mobley, 10 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, 1 blk – 11:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Only a three-game sample size, but the Heat currently has the NBA’s best defensive rating (92.6 points allowed per 100 possessions). Been a defensive force to start the season, as expected. – 11:12 PM

Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 107-90 victory over the Magic: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Butler in pure attack more.

2. Adebayo attacks the boards.

3. Lowry again as set-up man.

4. Markieff from the mid-range.

5. An unusual Robinson night. – 10:52 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Butler scores 36, Heat pull away to top Magic 107-90 (from @AP) apnews.com/article/7f4960… – 10:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Bam Adebayo on Tyler Herro: “He’s making that next step. He can do it at all three levels and he can also pass. I’m proud of the young fella.”

“I feel he’s gonna be great.” – 10:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro: “He’s just getting better each and every day. Next game he may have 50, or he may have 20 assists. But that’s the kind of guy Tyler is, cause he can do everything.” – 10:35 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler on Kyle Lowry: “It’s a blessing to have him as a point guard.” – 10:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The amount of initiators that can be on the floor at once is what makes the Oladipo return so scary

And with the recent play of Herro, Dipo can work his way in slowly next to him

That fit is going to be perfect considering he’s reasonably healthy – 10:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Markieff Morris played 25 minutes tonight, while PJ Tucker played 21

Feel like that’ll be the case in many of these regular season games

And I don’t think that’s a bad thing as they continue to play him next to Bam more – 10:19 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: “When you play him with Kyle, yeah, he can put a lot of pressure on defenses when he’s just focusing on being aggressive.” – 10:14 PM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

The best thing about Anthony Edwards — and there are a lot of positives — is that he’s the least Timberwolvesy player to play for the team since Jimmy Butler. – 10:10 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jimmy Butler tonight:

✅ 35 PTS

✅ 5 STL

✅ 15-21 FG

The last NBA player to record at least 35 points and five steals on 70% shooting from the field was LeBron James on March 30, 2011. – 10:08 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Miami 107, Orlando 90 pic.twitter.com/5SIOLrusx6 – 10:02 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s 36 power Heat past Magic 107-90 in Kyle Lowry’s return. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Kyle Lowry made his return, Jimmy Butler was dominant and the Heat won.

Takeaways and details from the Heat’s 17-point win over the Magic miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:58 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

107-90, Heat pull away in the 4th to beat the Magic.

Jimmy Butler had 36 points on 15/21 FG, 5 steals.

Rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner each had 15 points to lead the Magic. – 9:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Heat take care of business as required, plus other thoughts on Heat-Magic. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:54 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Heat 107, Magic 90

Jimmy Butler: 36 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs: 15 pts. apiece – 9:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Heat 107, Magic 90. Jimmy Butler finished with 36 points, the third-most points he has scored in a regular-season game with the Heat. – 9:53 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Orlando

Tyler Herro’s attention, Jimmy Butler’s performance, and much more

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:52 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

We’re just one Wendell Carter Jr. point away from having all five Magic starters score in double figures in all four games to start the season for the @Orlando Magic. – 9:41 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Jimmy Butler had an ok night pic.twitter.com/ZZX8tPnGuC – 9:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

16 assists from Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry is why you can run a 9 man rotation without a back-up point guard – 9:39 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Heat legit just toying with the Magic right now in the 4th.

Magic are definitely gassed from last night but this is like varsity v jv basketball.

Heat lead went from 9 to 18 in a flash. – 9:32 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Anthony gets the defensive board, immediately recognizes his mismatch and attacks Herro’s feet for a layup. Can get to the paint vs. him anytime. Good read. But the push creates the mismatch. It’s why pace is so important. #MagicHeat – 9:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Kyle Lowry effect

Hey Bam, just run – 9:28 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

A reminder that Terrence Ross had 0 points entering the 4th quarter last night in New York and finished with 22.

He has 0 points entering the 4th tonight. – 9:25 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Miami 81, Orlando 70 pic.twitter.com/YVFwB2o56t – 9:24 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

Jalen Suggs in double figures… 10 points on 3/9 FG, 3/7 3s.

Magic trail by 11 entering the 4th Quarter in Miami, 81-70. – 9:24 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 81, Magic 70. Jimmy Butler with 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting. – 9:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 81, Magic 70 after three. Butler with 34 points, Adebayo with 12 and 12. Heat had led by 19 before Magic cut it to six in the third. – 9:21 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro at the scorers table

They need him right here – 9:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Feeling a Tyler Herro third quarter run here – 9:02 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Fans who watch Franz Wagner every night will have a much larger appreciation for him than the casual observer. But both should be able to recognize how well he’s playing right now for the @Orlando Magic. – 9:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat lead down to six. – 8:58 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler’s first half

– 24 points, ties fourth-most he’s ever had in a first half

– 11 field goals, a career high for a first half

– First player in Heat history with 24 points and four steals before halftime – 8:41 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

I’m not sure “telegraphed that pass” quite does what Cole Anthony did justice at the end of the first half. Jimmy Butler just jumped that passing lane like Trevon Diggs, except what would be the easiest pick-six of Diggs’ career. – 8:39 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Miami 57, Orlando 44 pic.twitter.com/YrofCfVEeg – 8:39 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Anthony so much more comfortable as that PnR ballhandler. And Franz Wagner’s understanding of spacing/timing with his movement is really good #MagicHeat – 8:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 57, Magic 44. Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and four steals. Bam Adebayo with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Lowry with four points and six assists. – 8:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat go up 19 in second period, lead at 57-44 at half. Butler with 24 points, Adebayo 10 points, 8 rebounds. – 8:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler up to 22 first-half points. – 8:36 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Hard to believe, after that last three-pointer by Gary Harris hit nothing but the backboard, that he used to be a reliable outside shooter. Years 2-4 he shot 38.9 percent on threes on nearly five attempts per game. – 8:35 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Franz Wagner just makes little plays like this pic.twitter.com/1kcLCVaSwr – 8:30 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Franz Wagner continues to be a bright spot to start the season with the Magic. He is up to 12 points tonight against the Heat. He has also had some strong defensive possessions. – 8:30 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jimmy Butler’s nine field goals have gone a combined 49 feet. – 8:28 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Duncan Robinson has one 3 and one dunk tonight, a 1:1 ratio that would be the first of his career. – 8:26 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

been that kind of night. Heat by 19. pic.twitter.com/ZqET3LDqEm – 8:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat already with 15 fast-break points with the help of 10 Magic turnovers. Heat ahead by 19. – 8:25 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Heat are up 19, they have 16 assists on 20 baskets, and they’ve made one 3-pointer in 19 minutes. – 8:24 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Markieff Morris having lots of success in the mid-post area tonight. He has eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. – 8:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

24 of the 39 points from Miami have been from Butler and Adebayo

That’s important when Herro’s being defended this way – 8:20 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat up by 16. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have combined for 24 points on 12 shots. Kyle Lowry with six assists. – 8:20 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Man that was a great defensive possession from Herro – 8:13 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Miami 27, Orlando 15 pic.twitter.com/wOZ94J9in3 – 8:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

After that chippy end to the first quarter, Udonis Haslem is in the huddle clearly voicing his opinion – 8:07 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Heat 27, Magic 15. Jimmy Butler 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Kyle Lowry with five assists. – 8:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 27, Magic 15 at end of one. Butler with 12 points, Lowry 5 assists. – 8:06 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

This Heat-Magic rivalry is something. Getting chippy at FTX Arena. Double technicals on Dedmon and Wagner. – 8:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dedmon with the T for Dedmon-ing. – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat players at the bottom of the pile on a fumble

Terrence Ross just getting shots up by himself – 8:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry checking in

Jimmy Butler out – 8:01 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Orlando started off quick against Miami but has yielded a 15-2 run. – 8:00 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

As long as they leave Anthony defending Butler mid-post, without a hard trap, Spo will keep playing through that mismatch. Its definitely better to live with that mid-range from him than come off Herro or Robinson #MagicHeat – 7:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler has really been locked in this game

Not stupidly

But locked in – 7:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler up to 10 first-quarter points on 5-of-6 shooting. – 7:56 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry and Adebayo on the bench, while Butler runs with some subs

That’s the formula all season – 7:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Make that four Lowry assists in the Heat’s first five baskets. – 7:52 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Gary Harris making his season debut for the Magic. – 7:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami’s offense is back

I wonder why… – 7:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson has extended his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 51, six shy of the franchise record Robinson set in 2019-20. – 7:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami didn’t really get Duncan Robinson involved last game to this degree

They’re feeding him with a purpose

A Spo purpose – 7:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry with three assists in the first 4:55. Heat ahead 9-7. – 7:48 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry orchestrating early, with assists on three of first four Heat baskets. – 7:48 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Duncan Robinson just hit one from East Goulds. – 7:47 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Jalen Suggs as the PnR ballhandler has been a nightmare for 3 games…going on 4. #MagicHeat – 7:47 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,133 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 7:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry is clearly back – 7:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo opens the game with the jab jumper he worked on this summer and sinks it. – 7:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight is the 150th consecutive appearance by Duncan Robinson, the fifth Heat player to appear in at least 150 consecutive games, joining Glen Rice (174), Grant Long (161), Norris Cole (160) and Adebayo (158). – 7:31 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Folks, I am back onto the Magic train and watching the Orlando Professional Basketball Team again.

(this time it’s only because Miami is one of two teams that I haven’t seen play yet this season and need to get eyes on them, but I now will have watched all four Magic games lol) – 7:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Oshae Brissett, fresh off scoring 18pts off the bench against the Heat, is the Pacers’ first sub.

He replaces Myles Turner, who’s in foul trouble for the second consecutive game. Two in less than three minutes. – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Magic starting lineup vs. Heat:

Cole Anthony

Jalen Suggs

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter Jr.

Mo Bamba – 7:02 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic will stick with Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony in the starting lineup tonight vs. the Heat. – 7:01 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Magic starters tonight in Miami: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba. – 7:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is back in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Magic after missing Saturday’s loss to the Pacers because of a sprained ankle. – 7:00 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 4 at MIAMI

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

4️⃣G: @Jalen Suggs

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

⏰7:30 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 7 p.m.)

📲Bally Sports App

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 7:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry playing and starting for Heat. – 7:00 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

First credentialed regular season Heat game

Those seats behind me should be filled by the 4th quarter

(I think) pic.twitter.com/17YG9Gsxj0 – 7:00 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Torch is still lit 🔥

@Terrence Ross | #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/DdJaWJgxvW – 6:38 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

Guard @Gary Harris, who missed the last three games due to right hamstring maintenance, will be available to play tonight at Miami.

#MagicTogether – 6:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Disregard the last tweet about Jimmy Butler lol

That was from a previous game…

My bad lol – 6:21 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

When asked for an update on when Chuma Okeke is projected to return from a bone bruise in his hip, Jamahl Mosley declined to offer specifics, saying, “There is no real timetable for him. We’re going to see how he responds to contact and to his rehab.” – 6:20 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Gary Harris, who missed Orlando’s first three regular-season games with a tweaked hamstring, will be available to play tonight in Miami, coach Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:09 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Magic guard Gary Harris is available to play tonight vs. the Heat, head coach Jamahl Mosley said. – 6:02 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Heat say Kyle Lowry (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Magic. – 5:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is going to warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Magic. – 5:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra says Kyle Lowry (ankle) “is going to warm up with the intention to play.” – 5:47 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry will warm up with the intention of playing tonight, Spo says. – 5:47 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Gary Harris is available for the @Orlando Magic’s road game tonight against the @Miami Heat. – 5:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Magic say Garry Harris (hamstring) is now available tonight vs. Heat. No change on Lowry (questionable, ankle) on Heat 5:30 p.m. injury report. – 5:31 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro was among the finalists for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 4:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro was among the finalists for NBA Eastern Conference player of the week. – 4:29 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Tyler Herro has been nominated for East Player of the Week as a reserve in both Heat games. – 3:46 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie received votes for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, alongside Seth Curry (PHI), Kevin Durant (BKN), Tyler Herro (MIA), Zach LaVine (CHI), Evan Mobley (CLE) and Julius Randle (NYK). – 3:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s road reality hits home after brief FTX Arena pitstop. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Adebayo on rebounding; Magic on youth movement. – 2:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said after watching the film of last night’s game, he thought the Knicks got “pretty good shots” during the loss to Orlando. Just missed open ones. – 2:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

For Heat and rest of NBA, start of this season is all about getting a grip. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:13 PM