The first five teams on my weekly AP top 25 ballot remain unchanged. Georgia has been a clear No. 1, and that’s obviously the same after the Bulldogs crushed Florida in Jacksonville. I picked the Bulldogs to win the SEC at the start of the season, and I feel even better about that prediction after seeing them in person yesterday. Georgia is excellent —maybe the only great team this year.

