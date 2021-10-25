CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri County Wildlife Care: Stunned

By Susan Manning
ledger.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was late on another incredibly hot September day when Michelle called saying she had found a young bobcat that had been hit by a car. She said it was the size of a house cat and that a mobile veterinarian had stopped and looked at the cat saying it was...

www.ledger.news

Comments / 3

DiverseRestoration
5d ago

Awesome 💯 God Bless all who helped. Awesome story.

Reply
9
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
ANIMALS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

These dogs are very well trained, they don't shed and they're super smart

Jakes and Shakespeare lost home and their 86-year-old mom when she went to a nursing home. Now the boys are looking for a forever home together. Both are AKC-registered standard poodles, which means they are very low shedding. Jakes and Shakespeare are very smart and well trained, they will both...
PETS
KPLC TV

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
102.7 KORD

Woman and Dog Boil in Yellowstone Hot Pot and LIVE

I remember our first family trip to Yellowstone National Park. I was 11 and my brother was 5 years old. We got to see Old Faithful and that was pretty cool, but when you're a kid it was boring standing around waiting for it to go off! We went inside Yellowstone Lodge and even as kids could appreciate the architecture. We didn't know what the word architecture meant at the time, but you know what I mean.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

Surprise discovery of rare red baby squirrels born on Brownsea Island

Three rare red squirrel 'kittens' have been found snugged up in their nest box on Brownsea Island, off the coast of Dorset, by National Trust volunteers as part of a routine autumn check. Typically born in springtime, the birth of the three baby squirrels is one of the latest recorded...
ANIMALS
lovemeow.com

Kitten Stumbles Her Way into the Heart of Dog After Being Found Wobbling Outside

A kitten stumbled her way into the embrace of a dog after she had been found wobbling outside as a stray. Late last month, a little wobbly kitten named Junipurr came to Mojo's Hope, a rescue group in Anchorage, Alaska. She was very unsteady and unable to walk due to a neurological condition, but nothing seemed to slow her down from the start.
New York Post

Female gorilla in viral 2019 selfie dies in arms of ‘lifelong friend’

An orphaned mountain gorilla in Africa, whose ultra-smooth selfie with a park ranger went viral, died in the arms of her caretaker and “lifelong friend,” officials announced. Ndakasi passed away on Sept. 26 after she “rapidly deteriorated” following a prolonged illness, park officials said in a statement Tuesday. The 14-year-old...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

Couple Finds Pet Chihuahua in Luggage Right Before Boarding Their Flight

For so many people pets are a member of the family. A furry companion to watch TV with, comfort you when you're down, and even go to the beach with. One of the downsides to being a pet owner is having to leave your furry friend for any extended period of time. One couple headed to Las Vegas found that their pet chihuahua simply wasn’t having it and snuck into their luggage.
PETS
97.5 WOKQ

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Bear crashes wedding reception while guests continue to eat

No one likes a wedding crasher. An uninvited guest was caught on camera at a wedding in Mexico. The intruder was actually very easy to spot, considering that it was a young black bear. While the bear’s appearance was surprising, what’s more shocking is the reaction from some of the...
ANIMALS

