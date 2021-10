Two people were killed and four others injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at an Idaho mall, police say.One person was taken into custody after the violence broke out at the Boise Towne Square Mall in the Idaho city on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.Boise Police Department said its officers were working their way through the mall to clear one business at a time.“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large as well as those who are witnesses or the families involved,” said Boise PD chief Ryan Lee.“We ask the community...

