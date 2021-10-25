CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO: State department of social services allocating more money to help families with childcare

 5 days ago

VIDEO: Investigators arrest two more suspects in shooting that killed 2 women, injured another.

www.live5news.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services has allocated more money to help families afford childcare. The state reports more than 17,000 children are enrolled in the SC Voucher program, through which parents can receive assistance to pay for childcare. Parents must be working or attending school or training to qualify for the voucher program.
Jefferson City, MO— The Department of Social Services warns Missourians to be alert of new fraud activity involving Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) funds. Individuals are reporting that they are now getting messages from social media profiles that impersonate their friends or family asking for a $500 gift card in exchange for a large sum of money through CSBG funds.
Foreign Language Interpreter II - Regular; Full-time. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is interpreting and translating the English and Spanish languages between staff and clients. When not interpreting, this position also receives clients, visitors and other public constituents visiting the agency for all programs and services offered as well as incoming calls to the agency. Must have good telephone etiquette, listening skills and the ability to perform work accurately and quickly while working in a crowded and noisy environment.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) on Wednesday announced actions being taken to make childcare more affordable for South Carolina families. At the beginning of October, the organization restructured the reimbursement rate “issued to childcare providers participating in ABC Quality and accepting SC Voucher...
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department has partnered with the Family Services of Rhode Island Go Team to better serve the community. The Go Team provides the Pawtucket Police Department with members who have a background in social work. Members will go along with police officers and detectives on calls as needed, providing support to victims and witnesses.
WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
A parent shouted down a student at another tense school boarding meeting after the student revealed she was being bullied because of her sexuality. The student told a meeting of the Franklin School Committee that she was gay and was being bullied and “personally attacked in school” because of it. After 41 minutes into the meeting on Monday about protected classes against bullying, a parent stood-up and shouted down the student, Mackenzie Atwood.“This has to stop. This is the indoctrination,” the parent, who was unidentified and was told to stand-down, told the Franklin High School student. Mackenzie broke into...
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a full-time Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $24,168.16. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until October 29, 2021. 33-34e.
A teaching assistant in New Jersey was suspended after allegedly saying “we don’t negotiate with terrorists” to a student. Mohammed Zubi told WABC-TV people were “in shock” after the teacher made the remark. The Ridgefield School District is conducting an investigation into the incident. A New Jersey teacher was suspended...
Substance use is associated with an increased risk for suicide, especially for those struggling with a co-occurring mental health problem or previous suicide attempt. Substance use can lead to increased feelings of depression and worthlessness, acting impulsively and impairing the ability to make good choices. Starting the conversation, listening, and providing support can be positive steps towards recovery.
On any given day more than two-thousand people are locked up in the Shelby County jail system. The sad truth is: many inmates have been there before. Wesley and Sharon Smith step in to help break that cycle by helping ex-offenders build productive lives through their non-profit organizations, New Dawn Social Services. They were live with us on this make a difference Monday.
