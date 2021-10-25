CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Safety Jaquiski Tartt Will Miss a Few of Weeks With a Bone Bruise

SportsGrid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers’ defense is at a deficit after their Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that safety Jaquicki Tartt suffered a bone bruise to his knee and will miss...

www.sportsgrid.com

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers SS Jaquiski Tartt ruled out with knee injury

The 49ers won’t have strong safety Jaquiski Tartt to finish their game against the Colts. Tartt was ruled out with a knee injury about halfway through the fourth quarter. He was replaced by rookie fifth-round pick Talanoa Hufanga. Injuries have been a problem throughout Tartt’s career. He’s never played 16...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Colts Injury Updates: Jaquiski Tartt, Emmanuel Moseley, Dee Ford injured

202 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 7's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts without defensive linemen Maurice Hurst (calf) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), quarterback Trey Lance (knee), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle, elbow). All four were among the team's seven inactive players due to injuries.
NFL
FOX Sports

49ers put Tartt, Kinlaw on IR; add Givens, Willis to roster

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have placed safety Jaquiski Tartt and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve and added defensive linemen Kevin Givens and Jordan Willis to the active roster. The 49ers made a series of roster moves Saturday after ruling out defensive end Dee...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers roster moves: 2 DL officially activated, Javon Kinlaw, Jaquiski Tartt go on IR

The 49ers on Saturday announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Bears in Chicago. Most of the shuffling came on the defensive line where Kevin Givens was activated off injured reserve and Jordan Willis was added to the roster following the conclusion of his suspension. Javon Kinlaw, who underwent season-ending knee surgery, was officially placed on IR, along with strong safety Jaquiski Tartt who is dealing with a knee contusion. Tight end Jordan Matthews and safety Kai Nacua were elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
Tavon Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
