Halle Berry on the Five-Hour-a-Day Workout That Prepared Her for Her Next Role

Adele is entering a brand new era of her career and a fresh chapter of life — and she’s not hiding how proud she is of how far she’s come. The singer has been reflecting on her professional and personal journey in new conversations with Vogue (she’s on the cover of both American and British Vogues this November), sharing how happy she is in her new relationship with Rich Paul and how comfortable she feels in her own skin after a 100-pound weight loss that had the media in an absolute state of frenzy. The latter took a lot of intense dedication, but not for the reasons the media has speculated, like Adele seeking a “revenge body” after divorce from Simon Konecki. Speaking out about her physical transformation for the first time, Adele is adamant that weight loss wasn’t the goal, but an end to her anxiety that she ultimately found through rigorous working out. The singer is equally forthcoming about the fact that the regimen she undertook that resulted in this weight loss is simply not possible for everyone.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 23 DAYS AGO