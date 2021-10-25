CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expanding a business: Make the most of the journey

By FastCo Works
Fast Company
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no blueprint for expanding a business in today’s world of digital...

www.fastcompany.com

Fast Company

Brands That Matter: Small and Mighty

Brand purpose isn’t just for the big guys. Small, fast-growing companies from Fast Company’s first-ever Brands that Matter list explain how they show their values to the world.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to diversify your marketing portfolio with partnership marketing

Only a few years ago—practically an eternity in internet time—an email newsletter called DailyCandy was the belle of the marketing ball. Brands elbowed each other out of the way to reach the newsletter’s large (and demographically alluring) subscriber base, and eventually this competition drove up prices. What was once a great deal became, essentially, a bloated ad buy. Many brands were priced out entirely, and those that stayed on board found themselves scrambling for another way to reach new customers when the newsletter shuttered in 2014.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

3P Studio Expands Its Media Business with EditShare

EFS, FLOW, and AirFLOW and Adobe integrations support workflow demands and enable new client service offerings. EditShare, a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows for storytellers, announced that Brisbane’s leading post-production facility, 3P Studio (3P) has expanded its investment in EditShare’s FLOW media management and EFS storage solutions to manage its growing editorial business. The full-service post-production house, which produces creative content for top brands like Isuzu Motor Company, Subway, and Allianz, has tripled its team over the past three years to support the rise in client projects and campaigns across broadcast, digital, and social channels.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

6 tips for growing your business with the flywheel model

Whether you’re a startup trying to expand or an established company looking for a more efficient go-to-market approach, the flywheel model is one of the best ways to grow your business. And after nurturing the flywheel model in our business for almost 10 years, I’ve learned a few lessons that I hope you can use to scale—unless you’re one of my competitors. In which case, do the opposite of everything I’m about to say.
ECONOMY
#Innovation#Shoes#Fast Company
Fast Company

Advice on building great products

While there are many critical components of any successful business, the product is the heart of any organization. It represents the lifeblood of the system. Everything else is built around it. Yet seeing the effects of changing a product often involves one of the longest waits. Every part of a...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

14 low-cost ways to get good publicity for your business

When budgets are tight, one of the first things many entrepreneurs strike from their list of financial priorities is marketing. However, marketing doesn’t have to take a backseat when resources are limited. In fact, there are plenty of ways to continue promoting your company while keeping costs low. DIY public...
ECONOMY
readwrite.com

Expanding Your Business? Key Insights for Smooth Transition

As a business owner, you know when it’s right to expand your business globally. However, when you expand your business globally, it comes with a lot of opportunities, potential customers, and obstacles. Apart from growing as a business, it also helps you understand the global market and enables you to...
MARKETS
GreenwichTime

Learn about the most common fallacies and mistakes businesses make

Managing a company or startup is a challenge that many entrepreneurs continue to join, however, this emerging business model can be complicated and, if not managed correctly, it can end up failing. According to the Institute of Failure, an independent body based in Mexico that is dedicated to analyzing the...
ECONOMY
theapopkavoice.com

How to Make a Business Card That Fits Your Business

Did you know that business cards date back to 15th century China? Not only did the Middle Kingdom come up with paper, but they perfected their creation by making it a useful instrument for trading business information. As of today, business cards are real deal makers for your business. About...
SMALL BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Zebra expands its warehouse robot business

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. Thursday introduced a robot-based order-fulfillment system to help businesses improve their warehouse operations. The fulfillment solution consists of three new autonomous mobile robots, or AMRs -- FlexShelf, FlexShelf Guide and RollerTop Guide -- as well as a new FetchCore fulfillment software package for order or batch picking.
ELECTRONICS
accountingtoday.com

How to Make a Business Model Canvas

This article is only for educational purposes and does not constitute legal or financial advice. Make sure you consult a professional regarding your specific business needs. As a business owner, it’s essential to think about what’s next for your business, and validating those ideas is a vital part of success. While business plans can be a helpful blueprint for the future, they can take weeks or even months to complete. Being nimble allows you to meet the fast-changing needs of clients. A business model canvas is a valuable tool that can help you explore these types of new ideas in the leanest possible way.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

This is the $1.6 billion style and social hub for the next generation

Few companies understand what Gen Z wants as well as Depop. The fashion-resale platform has 30 million registered users—and 90% of its active users are under the age of 26. They use the site not only to buy and sell vintage clothes but also to coalesce into different communities based on style, from “cabincore” L.L. Bean-inspired looks to Y2K homages complete with Juicy Couture tracksuits. Maria Raga, who became CEO of Depop in 2016, has overseen the company’s growth and—in June—its $1.6 billion acquisition by Etsy, a move by the e-commerce giant to capture both the burgeoning fashion-resale market and the hearts and minds of younger shoppers. Here, Raga explains how to build a platform that’s authentic.
APPAREL
Fast Company

Can corporate explorers save companies from the startup threat?

In September, one of the founders of Nest, Yoky Matsuoka, unveiled her latest project, Yohana. Matsuoka had been in stealth mode for over two years building Yohana as a concierge service targeted at working mothers. She describes it as a ‘wellness service’ that combines the power of AI with extraordinary levels of customer service to help ‘families find more balance.’ It is what we would expect of Matsuoka, a bona fide Silicon Valley legend and serial entrepreneur, who has also spent time at Google and Apple.
BUSINESS
Front Office Sports

Foot Locker Expands Its Business, Again

Just months after reporting $2.28 billion in Q2 revenue, Foot Locker is expanding its business with a new apparel line. The sportswear retailer announced LCKR, its first private apparel label since exiting the category three years ago. The line will be available online and in more than 800 stores this week.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

What 15 entrepreneurs wish they’d done before starting a business

As an entrepreneur first starting out, you may find yourself seeking out business podcasts, books, articles, and more in an effort to feel prepared. While there are plenty of great resources out there, experience is what’s likely to teach you the most. Still, you’re not the first person to walk this path, and knowing what your predecessors would change if they had it all to do again can be invaluable.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

ClickUp CEO on $400M Fundraise for the All-in-One Productivity Platform

Project management platform ClickUp raised $400 million in Series C funding this week, and founder and CEO Zeb Evans joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about taking the added funds to help make the workplace more efficient by being a one-stop-shop for office needs. He also discussed a growing demand for his company's services during the pandemic as companies seek solutions to keep their employees on the same page.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Make the most of mobile marketing

It seems like everyone does everything on their phones or mobile devices. They check their emails, make purchases, send texts, read ebooks, and do their banking. A digital marketer must keep this in mind whenever they send out a customer communication or create a website or landing page. What does...
CELL PHONES
cbs4indy.com

2 Noblesville businesses to expand into undeveloped land

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A combined $11 million investment is happening in Noblesville as two businesses split 7.55 acres of undeveloped land. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said WoodTurningz, Inc. and Texon Towel and Supply Company are splitting the lot at 15405 Endeavor Drive. Each business will own 3.77 acres of land and will build separate 52,500-square-feet buildings to occupy.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inman.com

Lesson Learned: Relationships matter most in this business

In this weekly column, real estate agents across the nation share stories of the lessons they’ve learned during their time in the industry. With a background in real estate law, New York City broker Lindsay Barton Barrett has built her career on the belief that hard work, professionalism, a sense of humor, a low-pressure approach and — most importantly — strong relationships are the backbone of a successful real estate career.
ECONOMY

