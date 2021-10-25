Expanding a business: Make the most of the journey

This article is only for educational purposes and does not constitute legal or financial advice. Make sure you consult a professional regarding your specific business needs. As a business owner, it’s essential to think about what’s next for your business, and validating those ideas is a vital part of success. While business plans can be a helpful blueprint for the future, they can take weeks or even months to complete. Being nimble allows you to meet the fast-changing needs of clients. A business model canvas is a valuable tool that can help you explore these types of new ideas in the leanest possible way.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO