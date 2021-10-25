Expanding a business: Make the most of the journey

EFS, FLOW, and AirFLOW and Adobe integrations support workflow demands and enable new client service offerings. EditShare, a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows for storytellers, announced that Brisbane’s leading post-production facility, 3P Studio (3P) has expanded its investment in EditShare’s FLOW media management and EFS storage solutions to manage its growing editorial business. The full-service post-production house, which produces creative content for top brands like Isuzu Motor Company, Subway, and Allianz, has tripled its team over the past three years to support the rise in client projects and campaigns across broadcast, digital, and social channels.
