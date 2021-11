The UCF women’s volleyball team swept Southern Methodist University Friday and the University of Memphis Sunday in a double-match weekend. The Knights' first match of the weekend occurred in Dallas on Friday at the Moody Coliseum against SMU, where the Knights won all three sets: 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17. Though UCF ended up with the sweep, the game came closer than the final score indicates. The match was back and forth and highly competitive until the third set.

