My husband, my sister, and my abuelo all sat around a cake while we sang "Happy Birthday" to them. First in English, then in Spanish. Moments before, I piled up a plate of bistec, tostones and arroz con gandules for my husband, who is of German, Ashkenazi Jewish and likely Celtic descent. We often joke that he married me for my mother's cooking (an Italian/Ukrainian woman from Brooklyn who can cook a mean rice and beans.) As we tucked in to our plates, my brain switched rapidly between two languages, an exercise I hadn't engaged in since before the pandemic.

