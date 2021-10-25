Member Info for Halibutcupcake

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

I think it'll be positive tomorrow, although we probably won't find out tomorrow, unless the Dr...

Optimistic, mildly excited, but not holding my breath x. I’ve been sitting on this for a while. I can’t even remember why I bought it in the first place, but I must have done the research because I always do. This news is fantastic and I’m not selling, because of...
The ones that have no intrinsic value. the ones that cost the 'earth' to mine that actually, probably, we could do without. the world is changing Kev, whether you like it not. The younger generation certainly dont. Just how & why do you think there are so many trillions across...
Been invested here for a year or so. Bought around 1.20 saw it up to 1.80 then the gradual drop. I’ve never commented As I’ve always had some faith (somewhat naively) that budd would come up with the goods. Even now after another fund raise I still hold as I...
RE: big rise on Summer 22, up to 94.350p25 Sep 2021 11:49. Sageman head in the sand is early a mole and a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Him and wg818 is clearly employed by someone (I know who) to specifically deramp Angus on a daily basis to deter any further rise. Of course they will deny this but ask yourself who will spend every day for the past year deramping a stock manipulating and lying and changing facts, unless of course they have something to gain from it. No one will spend all their precious time on a forum doing this unless it was for a reason. Their true colours have been shown and investors such as jd-nau have shown them to know nothing. I like the analogy by a poster earlier saying they’re the type of people to say what if a asteroid hits the share price will tank. LOL.
TinkerT the buybacks are a great insulator against any drop going forward also....on the condition that money is being made.... This is why it never bothered me when the SP was below 300p and why it wouldn't bother me if it reached that point again. At current commodity prices they...
Hi Speedy Hope you and the family are all well...update.. just sold my Volvo XC70 and put all the monies back into Greatland Gold! Plus another 3 friends are now in this share after talking about buy to let... nearly 5 years in here and has changed my Families way of life.. Onwards and Upward.
I forgot to add, they need to keep NCCL ticking over until December when the loan repayment default kicks in and they get 95% of the solar company. On finding alone, the market cap is at £5 million and yet the BOD struggled to raise £600k?. Hanno Pengilly couldn’t ask...
Does anyone know why NCYT hasn't released their Q3 results this year. I'm guessing it could be because of the DHSC dispute??, but would like to know what others think.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
Viral Popeyes TikTok gets rat-infested restaurant shut down

A TikToker went viral after he exposed a Popeyes restaurant for having a rat infestation. The clip led local health department officials to shut the “hazardous” location down. TikTok user ‘blaqazzrick01′, who claims he delivers raw chicken to local Popeyes’ in the area, uploaded his video of the Washington, DC...
Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
So some non exec who sat on the remuneration committee got himself promoted to an executive role in another company which would need his full time attention and so quits. This makes the company 5% less valuable? Sigh. RE: Value26 Jul 2021 11:08. If I want to sell my shares...
Can’t you see they are manipulating the share price by their silence all your doing now is creating panic.you can please yourselves but I’m buying some more. Don’t be fooled if TY has anything to do with it we’ve been here before. RE: PHE.... LINDE !!!!!24 Oct 2021 12:19. Swazers.
MARKETS
Camp EDC 2021 Set Times and Essential Info

Staying on-site for EDC Las Vegas at Camp EDC this year? Get all the essential info including what to bring, the pool party set times, and more!. One of the best experiences that EDC Las Vegas has offered for headliners over the past few editions is the ability to stay on-site at Camp EDC. Each year, Insomniac brings plenty of artificial turf, shade structures, pools, and plenty more to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as they transform the asphalt parking lots into a slice of paradise for ravers who are bringing RVs or staying in the Moon Glow or Desert Rose Tents.
Thanks again, Mr Toad. After looking at the table provided in the presentation and your post again, I now understand that the 10 mmscf/d refers to the average (not cumulative) flow rate during the quarter. So, as you calculated, a 50 mmscf/d flow rate would be 5 times the revenue of a 10 mmscf/d flow rate.
Christmas Parade & Event Info

The annual Daytona Beach Shores Christmas Parade & Event – with a performance by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the traditional Tree Lighting and Food Trucks – is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with the Christmas Parade to benefit Operation Changing Lives, which provides...
