This year's U.N. climate summit renews an urgent question to the international community: Can the world come together to confront the common enemy of global warming before it's too late?The talks that start Sunday in Scotland were always bound to be tense, but the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and the recent energy crunch have put even more pressure on the two-week meeting.Here are five of the top issues that will need to be tackled in Glasgow:RICH COUNTRIES OWE POOR ONESThe pledge by rich countries to mobilize $100 billion each year for poor nations to cope with climate...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO